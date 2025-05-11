Marwar meets the world

Perched against the backdrop of the Aravalli range, Taraksh—Sanskrit for ‘starry-eyed’—stands as the culinary home of Sayaji Udaipur resort. The restaurant pays homage to Rajasthan’s rich artisanal legacy. With over two decades of experience, its Executive Chef Rajendra Singh blends local Rajasthani ingredients with global flavours, shaping dishes that delight both adventurous and traditional palates alike.

Food: The appetisers are nothing short of a culinary revelation. The Keema Kaleji Potli Samosa is a must-try, where spiced mutton mince and earthy mutton liver melds within a crisp, golden shell.

For those with a penchant for robust flavours, Thai Kai Pani Poori brilliantly marries the street food charm of the Indian subcontinent with Thai flavours. Perhaps the most intriguing offering is the Ker Sangri Cappuccino, a clever play on presentation that transforms this Rajasthani delicacy into an elegant broth. The Rajasthani Murg Mathania ka Shorba balances tender chicken with Mathania chilli. Maas ka Sula, slow-cooked with dry kaachri, exudes irresistible smokiness, and Safed Maas (White mutton) in a velvety yogurt gravy is pure indulgence. The standout Gulab Jamun ki subzi surprises with its sweet-savoury contrast. For desserts, the chilled rabdi cannelloni offers a creamy contrast of textures, while the tri-colour dessert dome layers carrot, lauki and moong halwas with crunchy nuts.

Service: The service is efficient and attentive.

Decor: The restaurant’s design draws inspiration from the traditional palatial grandeur with tessellated patterns.

Price: A meal for two would cost Rs 2000 (without alcohol and taxes)

Address: Jhadol road,Udaipur, Rajasthan