Michelin chef Riccardo Sculli serves up Calabria’s best at Delhi's Shangri-La Eros

Coming from a Calabrian family in Toronto, Sculli grew up watching his parents and grandparents cook — an experience that taught him to see food through two different worlds. Having last cooked at Sorrento in 2017, the chef says returning this time with “a more nuanced, expressive portrait of Calabria” to Delhi. “Calabrian cuisine has a character all its own — different from the well-known Tuscan or northern Italian dishes. In the north, cooking often leans on butter, rich sauces, and more structured preparations. In Calabria, it’s all about immediacy, freshness, and the harmony between land and sea.”

For the pop-up, the chef has curated a traditional Italian four-course meal that begins with an antipasto or appetizer, followed by a pasta or risotto primo, then a meat-based secondo, finally topped off with a sweet dolce (dessert).