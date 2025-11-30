Much Ado About Truffle

The truffle on your plate in India is rarely the delicacy it pretends to be. What most diners encounter is a loud, perfumed imitation of luxury rather than the real, earthy, fleeting thing. And that illusion has become the new normal—something even chefs struggle to correct. As Chef Parth Saxena, head chef at The Arts Room in Delhi, puts it toward the end of yet another truffle-scented service, “Truffle is aspirational but perishable. So, restaurants resort to oil. And because real infused oil is costly, most settle for synthetic versions. That’s where the problem lies.”

Real truffles are tender and slightly spongy to the touch, shaved into gossamer-thin slices because their aroma—forest floor, warm nuts, deep umami—evaporates the moment heat gets too close. They are complex, ephemeral, almost shy. But the truffle oil dominating Indian menus is anything but shy. Its scent is brash, heavy, unmistakably synthetic, powered by 2,4-dithiapentane, a lab-produced compound that mimics only one fragment of a truffle’s personality while steamrolling everything else.