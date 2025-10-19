Where exile meets flavour

By 2012, she began taking small food orders through social media from her home in Gurugram. The response was instant, but people weren’t coming only for the food. “They began talking about their childhoods, their language, their lost homes,” Nalini remembers. Surender adds, “That’s when we realised — we weren’t just running a restaurant. We were giving people a home away from home.”

Today, Matamaal’s warmth spills across Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida. Photographs of Kashmiri festivals line the walls, copper samovars gleam under soft lights, and shelves hold handwoven pherans and clay lamps. During Herath, the festival of Lord Shiva’s wedding, families fill the restaurant, cracking walnuts, singing hymns, sharing stories. On Navreh, the Kashmiri New Year, laughter and traditional songs echo through the space. Even people from outside the community now join in, learning, tasting, celebrating.

Perhaps Matamaal’s greatest legacy lies in the children who never saw Kashmir. “They come here and learn what words like haakh and tchot mean. They begin to know who they are,” Nalini says.

Over the years, the Sadhus have served over 10 lakh people—each plate carrying more than flavour. “It’s not just about food,” Nalini says. “It’s about giving identity back to our people.”