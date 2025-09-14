A Sindhi soul stuck in spain

If a plate could tell tales, Omny Kitchen would be its Scheherazade. Helmed by the celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnami, Omny Kitchen feels like a cruise ship docked on dry land. The food reflects Ratnani’s three decades of experience with cruise ships, and other global culinary escapades.

Food: The menu isn’t just sweeping; it’s downright nomadic, gathering bits and pieces of inspiration from Spain, Sindh, Kerala, and beyond. Take the ceviche, for instance, a zesty convergence of seabass and tuna drenched in citric Leche de Tigre and a playful twist of jal jeera. It’s a dish that sits on the edge of boldness. Lotus stem pakoras crunch like tiny edible artifacts. The Aloo Tukk Bravas—Sindhi-style potatoes dressed up as Patatas Bravas are a homage to Ratnani’s Spanish ties. The soft Sindhi lamb shanks, paired with Kashmiri morel pulao, feels almost forbidden. Mixologist Varun Sudhakar curates liquid art teeming with wanderlust. Smoke and Vine marries smoky Mezcal with briny pickled grapes. End on a sweet note with their blissful Berry Basque cheesecake.