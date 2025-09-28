Matcha made in heaven

Matcha, a centuries old green powerhouse drink that once fuelled Zen monks, is finding its way from Instagram’s addictive algorithms to modern kitchen menus. Forget the basic tea. It’s more than just the ordinary tea and iced lattes—that your feed is pushing for. Chefs across the world are brewing this newly found ‘green gold’, into things which even that crazy viral Instagram reel won’t show up. It’s part of the soft serve ice creams, fudgy brownies, fluffy soufflé pancakes, chewy mochi doughnuts, and even the unimaginable velvety cheesecakes.

Matcha is making waves at Masque, Mumbai, with ‘Rangoli’, a festive barfi box crafted by Chef Dej Kewkacha. The Matcha Coconut flavour has emerged as a crowd favourite, pairing creamy nuttiness with matcha’s signature earthy bitterness. “We wanted it to feel Indian yet global,” shares Head Chef Varun Totlani. In New Delhi, Adwait Anantwar, Chef Partner at INJA, is putting an Indian spin on the global matcha craze. His yuzu mishti doi is subtly dusted with green powerhouse. “Matcha brings a familiar earthiness to the tang of yuzu mishti,” he explains. “Just a small touch, but one that bridges our flavours with a global favourite.” This modern twist on tradition proves matcha is more than a trend, it’s a flavour powerhouse redefining festive sweets with international flair.

Earthy, grassy, and unapologetically bold, the emerald elixir was trending hard in 2025, thanks in part to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram flex. It has gone from ancient Japanese tea ceremonies to sprinkling its verdant glory onto our modern day plates and cocktails.