Matcha made in heaven

Matcha, a centuries old green powerhouse drink that once fuelled Zen monks, is finding its way from Instagram’s addictive algorithms to modern kitchen menus. Forget the basic tea. It’s more than just the ordinary tea and iced lattes—that your feed is pushing for. Chefs across the world are brewing this newly found ‘green gold’, into things which even that crazy viral Instagram reel won’t show up. It’s part of the soft serve ice creams, fudgy brownies, fluffy soufflé pancakes, chewy mochi doughnuts, and even the unimaginable velvety cheesecakes.
Matcha is making waves at Masque, Mumbai, with ‘Rangoli’, a festive barfi box crafted by Chef Dej Kewkacha. The Matcha Coconut flavour has emerged as a crowd favourite, pairing creamy nuttiness with matcha’s signature earthy bitterness. “We wanted it to feel Indian yet global,” shares Head Chef Varun Totlani. In New Delhi, Adwait Anantwar, Chef Partner at INJA, is putting an Indian spin on the global matcha craze. His yuzu mishti doi is subtly dusted with green powerhouse. “Matcha brings a familiar earthiness to the tang of yuzu mishti,” he explains. “Just a small touch, but one that bridges our flavours with a global favourite.” This modern twist on tradition proves matcha is more than a trend, it’s a flavour powerhouse redefining festive sweets with international flair.
Earthy, grassy, and unapologetically bold, the emerald elixir was trending hard in 2025, thanks in part to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram flex. It has gone from ancient Japanese tea ceremonies to sprinkling its verdant glory onto our modern day plates and cocktails.
Take ‘matcha salt’, a chic seasoning of finely ground matcha and sea salt that sprinkles umami into everything from grilled snapper to tempura’s lacy edges. It’s like a green fairy dust for chefs pushing flavour boundaries. And let’s talk sauces, ever tried matcha butter drizzled over seared scallops? It’s a revelation. Meanwhile, the health crowd’s all in on ‘matcha granola’ and antioxidant-packed smoothies. This isn’t just tea, it’s a lifestyle, blending age old ritual with new age panache.
But matcha isn’t just about taste; it’s a gentle energy boost, courtesy of caffeine that energises without the jitters. Loaded with chlorophyll, it’s a detox darling, fighting free radicals and giving your gut a helping hand. Whether you’re blending it into smoothie bowls or whisking it in ceremonial style, it is multitasking wellness with flavour.
Over in Jaipur, Executive Chef Sunil Jajoria at Anantara Jewel Bagh gives luxury an irreverent twist. "With creations like mint-matcha ice cream sandwiches and airy Japanese cheesecake, I want guests to taste elegance, but with a playful twist,” he says. And then there’s Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives, where Junior Sous Chef Surjeet Singh rewrites the tiramisu rules, layers of floaty mascarpone, soft matcha-drenched biscuits, and an East-meets-West charm. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Executive Pastry Chef Mohammed Saleem Gafoor says, “Matcha bridges old and new like no other ingredient.” His Parisian flan is a testament to matcha’s magic, turning a classic into something spectacularly posh. It’s shade grown drama, powdered perfection, and vegetal sass in every sip. Clearly, green is the new gold.