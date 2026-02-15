Restaurant Review: A Shape-shifting Space

A restaurant that changes the vibe and space as per the mood of the day. Bengaluru's Circa 11, India’s first shapeshifting dining room, comes with a flurry of delicious technique-driven dishes, craft coffee and innovative cocktails layered with precision.

Food: Conceptualised by Michelin-star trained Chef Pradyumna Harithsa, the restaurant stuns with its avant-garde techniques and unusual flavour combinations. The truffle bhel served with peanut custard, parmesan and fresh cherry tomatoes is an upscale take on Indian street food while stuffed blossoms, their bestselling seasonal starter, is made from zucchini flowers crisped and stuffed with just enough herbed ricotta to hold the shape.

The offerings such as the lamb tostadas (braised lamb in tamarind BBQ glaze and garlic toum) and prawn rosettes (a rose cookie with Asian prawn pate) are accompanied with a satisfying crunch. The octopus carpaccio, an elegant plating of thinly sliced octopus with gremolata, miso mayo and fried onion, is an explosion of zesty tastes.

For the perfect ending, the baked Alaska with its rum-soaked sponge, passionfruit curd and meringue just hits the right spot.