Nasi and Mee’s new ramen menu will have you say ‘arigato’ twice!

Nasi and Mee, tucked away on a quiet lane in the heart of the city, is a popular pan-Asian diner in Kochi. Recently, it unveiled a new, improved Japanese menu.

I went there on a Sunday evening. And the restaurant was surprisingly tranquil.

At first glance, the restaurant’s decor catches the eye immediately. It is well-lit and inviting without being overstated. Everything about the space suggested careful thought, implying that the food could be too.

Though the focus of my visit was their new Japanese menu, particularly the expanded ramen selection, a range of starters screamed for my attention. I couldn’t help but sample a few.

Of them, the Japanese chicken karaage — crisp on the outside, soft and mushy within — stood out instantly. It was easily the best appetiser on the table. So was the salmon nigiri sushi. It was possibly among the best sushi currently available in the city, and is a clear must-have.

The chicken gyoza dumplings were refreshingly free of the oiliness, giving a warm, fresh taste with each bite. Next came yakitori, which reminded me of grilled chicken. This one might be familiar to the Malayali palate.

A tangy Tiki Puka Puka drink – a blend of orange, pineapple, passion fruit and lime – paired well with the starters, balancing the spiciness.