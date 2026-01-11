Bites, Beats, and City Views

At Moxy Kathmandu’s sky bar—Cariño-Terraza Latina—the experience is a buzzing fusion of rooftop dining and global street food. With a spirit as fiery as street flavours, this bar celebrates the warmth of comfort food.

Food: The menu is a thoughtful combination of South Asian and Latin American cuisines, largely street food curated as finger food and bar bites. Although very concise, it has a few Nepali authentics as well. Begin the meal with a Nepali special—crisp and golden corn fritters, infused with fresh Himalayan herbs and spices. It is hard to stop at one with the crispy cheese balls lined with tomato puree—basic and comforting yet flavourful. Follow it with wild mushroom and glass noodle spring rolls prepared with locally sourced Nepalese mushroom.

After the lighter bits, dive into devouring the Peruvian street sticks—chicken skewers kissed by smoke and spice. Another Nepali street food on the menu, but reimagined, is the Choila Crunch Tostadas—a mashup of roasted fiery chicken served on the streets of Nepal, with a twist of spicy mayo. End your meal with Khapsey, a deep-fried Tibetan biscuit, but sweetened here with a dip in chocolate and a dash of sprinkles. The Latin American Island Ceviche with tangy flavours is also worth a try. The cocktail menu, however, is rather classic, with scope for experimentation and play.