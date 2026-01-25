Restaurant Review: Top of the World

The larger plates too, smoked chicken ramen, green Thai curry chicken, or vodka spaghetti prawn, is a good experiment for your taste buds. The Silk Road blossom (vanilla vodka, jasmine tea, oat milk), and Korai (smoked vodka with kaffir lime and lemongrass) from the drinks menu doesn't disappoint. The After Dark chocolate pudding is a perfect indulgence to end the meal.

Service: The team is warm, friendly and happy to guide the guests through the menu.

Décor: While the main space sits on the 13th floor, it goes a level higher to reveal an exclusive rooftop spot.

Price: A meal for two here costs `2500 which is easy on the pocket.

Address: Du Parc Trinity, Bengaluru