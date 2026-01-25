Restaurant Review: Top of the World

Tucked away on the 13th floor of the iconic Bengaluru Du Parc Trinity building, Kai Bar & Kitchen is the latest sundowner spot to unwind after a long day. The bold flavours, and creative cocktails blends with scintillating nightlife experience, whether you are here for sundowners, a dinner date, or a late-night cocktail.
Food: The menu is an adventurous blend of Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian influences. Small plates like the edamame roll satiate your Chinese food cravings while signature fusions like paneer khurchan tart served with raw mango and mozzarella, charcoal chicken and porcini dumplings, reflect a menu that seeks global inspirations.
The larger plates too, smoked chicken ramen, green Thai curry chicken, or vodka spaghetti prawn, is a good experiment for your taste buds. The Silk Road blossom (vanilla vodka, jasmine tea, oat milk), and Korai (smoked vodka with kaffir lime and lemongrass) from the drinks menu doesn't disappoint. The After Dark chocolate pudding is a perfect indulgence to end the meal.
Service: The team is warm, friendly and happy to guide the guests through the menu.
Décor: While the main space sits on the 13th floor, it goes a level higher to reveal an exclusive rooftop spot.
Price: A meal for two here costs `2500 which is easy on the pocket.
Address: Du Parc Trinity, Bengaluru