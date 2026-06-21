Purple is Having a Moment

Ube, a purple eye popping yam, has been a staple in Filipino desserts for decades. It is the new Instagram darling, sweetening high street menus across the globe. Its flavour? Think coconut meets vanilla with a mellow, nutty twist. A cult favourite in Southeast Asia, ube first conquered American cafes, before landing in India.

This vivid purple heart of Filipino kitchens isn't just an ingredient, it’s a story passed down for generations. Michelle Taste, Chef at the Sofitel in Brisbane who’s been weaving this earthy yam into her recipes for years, describes it as ‘the heirloom of the Philippines’. The texture is quite like the taro and its sweetness is similar to sweet potato.

“Today, ube is going global, finding its way into tiramisu, pancakes, and of course, our feeds. It’s a craze, much like matcha was,” Michelle says, crediting its rise to Instagram’s love for its hypnotic, amethyst hue. Traditionally stirred into ube halaya, a jam-like treat favourite across Filipino households, ube’s versatility has unleashed it onto the world stage.