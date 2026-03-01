The Art of OJU in Mumbai

In Japanese, oju names a many-storeyed box, devised to carry New Year’s food—each tier holding a promise of abundance, and ceremony. And OJU Mumbai brings this feeling with its food.

Food: The evening opens with restraint: grilled edamame charred in spicy kombu sauce; mushroom miso soup, its brothy warmth cradling the soul against the evening breeze.; and tuna tataki shimmering in lime wafu. Sushi takes on a supporting yet indulgent role: avocado tempura crowned with cream cheese and yaki niku glaze; and crab tempura roll layered with kimchi and spicy niniku sauce. As the night approaches, drinks find their footing. Hamachi arrives bathed in ponzu. From the robata emerge plump Hokkaido scallops glazed in lime soy butter, followed by an incredible miso black cod. Dessert closes the arc with strawberry and mango mochi, alongside the restaurant’s signature OJU molten cake.