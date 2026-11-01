Pour Decisions

Opening a pour-only bar in India requires guts. The Back Room skips the usual behind-the-bar theatre in favour of precision and consistency, serving lab-perfected drinks in a space where you can actually hear the person next to you.

Food: Tipping its hat to the city’s numbered sectors, this bar skips cocktail names entirely. Instead, every drink is assigned a three-digit code denoting its base spirit, craft method, and primary flavour. 533 pairs tart and bitter flavours together, with guava, kokum and green peppercorns coming together in this tequila drink. There’s a savoury-salty punch, with the cryo filtration bringing a balanced flavour in each sip. 730 comes to the rescue, with the smokiness of Johnnie Walker Double Black whiskey and mezcal paired with strawberry and dark chocolate – a crowd pleaser. 340 is the ultimate afternoon sip, bringing together gin, velvety cacao butter, and roasted coffee. There’s also a zero-proof section that offers drinks such as the floral Peach Orange and a fresh, layered Apple Thyme. From the small plates, the Tom Kha Jhol Momo with kaffir lime and coconut milk, the Skillet Brioche with a trio of flavoured butters and the Agua Chilli Pani Puri with guacamole and sour cream stand out for flavour and innovation.