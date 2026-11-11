The science behind hedonic hunger

When we see, smell, or anticipate highly palatable foods rich in sugar and fat, the brain’s reward pathways can become activated. This can increase our motivation to seek and consume those foods, even in the absence of physiological hunger.

This is where dopamine-driven eating, sometimes informally called ‘dopamine dining’, becomes relevant. Food cues can trigger cravings and reward-seeking behaviour independently of the body’s actual energy needs.

The relationship between food and dopamine becomes particularly interesting when we consider social media.

Constant exposure to food-related content can make highly palatable foods more salient and desirable. Repeated visual exposure may trigger cravings, increase food preoccupation, and influence eating decisions, even when the body does not require additional energy.

This influence may be particularly significant among individuals who tend to eat in response to emotions such as stress, sadness, or boredom. Emotional eating can make it difficult to distinguish between a physiological need for food and the desire to seek comfort or pleasure through eating.

The concern, therefore, is not simply how much time we spend scrolling, but how repeated exposure to highly stimulating food content can influence our appetite, cravings, and food choices.

Another important aspect of hedonic eating is how the brain responds to food after a meal.

In individuals with obesity and prediabetes, the brain’s dopamine response may be less responsive to the physiological state of fullness while remaining sensitive to high-calorie food cues. This suggests that the brain’s reward response to food can become less dependent on whether an individual is already satiated.

The distinction between physiological hunger and reward-driven eating is therefore important. Someone may have consumed sufficient calories but continue seeking food because the brain responds to its rewarding properties.