A steaming mound of unpolished local rice is ladled onto a fresh leaf plate. A barefoot cook, dressed in a traditional dhoti and kurta, moves with practised ease along the rows of seated guests, carrying a copper bucket. Leaning forward, he ladles out the next course: Aloo Chana Madra, a slow-simmered, yoghurt-rich delicacy enriched with khoya. Across Himachal Pradesh, every region, from Mandi to Chamba, has its own interpretation of dham, the traditional ceremonial midday feast. This particular spread, served in the shadow of the Dhauladhar range, is Kangri dham. There are no pre-plated thalis here. A full dham comprises nine to 11 vegetarian dishes, each served individually and in a prescribed sequence, allowing its distinct flavours to unfold.
“A traditional dham consists of rice and several lentil preparations. There are no chapatis,” says Sanjay Mishra, the master Boti (hereditary chefs entrusted with preparing dham), whom everyone reverentially addresses as Panditji. The 51-year-old, who hails from Pathiar village in Kangra, has spent more than three decades preserving this culinary tradition. “We use freshly ground local spices and mustard oil, with every dish prepared separately. Our traditional cooks still wear dhotis, go barefoot and serve the food using buckets and ladles,” he says, as he watches over the hearths with quiet authority.
Course follows course at an unhurried pace. There is Sepu Badi, made from three ground lentils; split chickpea dal perfumed with fennel seeds and dry coconut; and Teliya Mah, a dark urad dal cooked in mustard oil, its subtle, smoky aroma filling the air. As the meal progresses, the flavours move from rich and savoury to sweet and tangy. The savoury sequence culminates in Kale Chane Ka Khatta, a dark, tangy black chickpea gravy with pumpkin and radish. Its distinctive, almost inky colour comes from walnuts roasted until charred and then ground with dried mango into a fine powder. The dish prepares the palate for the final course: Meethe Chawal, sweet rice glistening with khoya and dried fruits. “Once people sit down, nobody gets up until the sweet rice is served,” explains Mishra.
Dham was an integral part of Chef Nitika Kuthiala’s growing-up years. The Noida-based culinary researcher and writer, who hails from Kangra, is also behind the food pop-up Pahadi Pattal. She recalls how the traditional meal marked occasions ranging from mundan ceremonies to weddings. “Most dham meals are rice-based, saatvik and eaten during the day, although some regions may include a few non-vegetarian preparations. The menu changes from place to place,” she says.
The Botis begin cooking in the early hours of the morning. Before preparations commence, the floor of the open-air kitchen is cleansed with a mixture of cow dung and clay. “Until the food is prepared and offered as bhog to the divine, the Botis do not taste a single morsel,” Mishra explains. With no onions, garlic or commercial spice blends in the kitchen, the cooks rely on local ingredients and inherited techniques.
For Chetna Chopra, Culinary Director at OMO, dham offers a window into the social and cultural fabric of Himachal. “It’s particularly moving that the process begins not with an ingredient or a recipe, but with an act of reverence towards the fire itself.” Seated together on the ground, with no distinction of status, guests partake of a meal that is as much about community as it is about food. In the unhurried rhythm of its service, the careful preparation of each dish and the reverence that underpins the entire ritual, Himachali dham offers a compelling lesson in slow food, collective belonging and the grace of sharing a meal.