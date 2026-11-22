A steaming mound of unpolished local rice is ladled onto a fresh leaf plate. A barefoot cook, dressed in a traditional dhoti and kurta, moves with practised ease along the rows of seated guests, carrying a copper bucket. Leaning forward, he ladles out the next course: Aloo Chana Madra, a slow-simmered, yoghurt-rich delicacy enriched with khoya. Across Himachal Pradesh, every region, from Mandi to Chamba, has its own interpretation of dham, the traditional ceremonial midday feast. This particular spread, served in the shadow of the Dhauladhar range, is Kangri dham. There are no pre-plated thalis here. A full dham comprises nine to 11 vegetarian dishes, each served individually and in a prescribed sequence, allowing its distinct flavours to unfold.

“A traditional dham consists of rice and several lentil preparations. There are no chapatis,” says Sanjay Mishra, the master Boti (hereditary chefs entrusted with preparing dham), whom everyone reverentially addresses as Panditji. The 51-year-old, who hails from Pathiar village in Kangra, has spent more than three decades preserving this culinary tradition. “We use freshly ground local spices and mustard oil, with every dish prepared separately. Our traditional cooks still wear dhotis, go barefoot and serve the food using buckets and ladles,” he says, as he watches over the hearths with quiet authority.