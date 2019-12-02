Practicing the right asanas can reduce anxiety, fight depression

By Express News Service

Long hours, hectic schedules, bad eating habits and secluded urban lives often leave people feeling depressed. Addressing this very aspect of our lives was the seminar Mind-Body Healing 2019 that took place at India International Centre, yesterday. Conceptualised by Bijoylaxmi Hota, noted yoga expert, therapist, and author of Yoga for Busy People, the seminar dwelled on various remedies through yoga, music and sound therapy, psychotherapy and Ayurveda.

During a quick chat with Hota over the phone, she highlighted how depression has become a common phenomenon. “Now and then, I have people complaining of depression. A person doesn’t need to face a tragedy to be depressed, sometimes it’s related to food or even glandular. Unfortunately, people aren’t aware of these aspects and hence, suffer alone rather than asking for help,” says Hota, who believes that following few methods like yoga, music and sound therapy one can come out of depression and others can avoid being depressed.

Bijoylaxmi Hota

One mistake, Hota points out, that many do is increasing their mediation time span.



“Even though meditation is the best de-stressing device, it can be counter-productive in a depressive person. Hence, other de-stressing methods such as bhajans and kirtans are employed to free the mind of negative impressions from the past. At the same time, there are asanas (yogic postures) for every need. Certain asanas and pranayamas normalise glandular functions and strengthen the nervous system. Satkarma that soothes and energises the nerves, also becomes a part of the treatment. However, diet too, needs to be corrected,” explains Hota, who attributes equal importance to diet and yoga.

With a number of yoga studios in the city, Hota, with 40 years of experience behind her, stresses on going to a specialist or a reputed ashram when the need arises.



“Yoga is such a vast subject that one needs to know it thoroughly to pinpoint which problem needs which practice. There are times when people without realising the condition of their body try various asanas that in turn degrade their health.” Also, with the Internet being such a crucial part of our lives, people automatically search for remedies online. Hota cautions people to avoid this as the Internet has so much content from various sources.



“One should never depend on the internet as the authenticity of the teachers cannot be verified. I would rather suggest reading books by really good authors.

“Also, yoga is practical science and is not as simple as it sounds. One can’t be an expert by completing a month-long teaching course. It needs a lot of study and experience.” On a concluding note, Hota leaves us with a couple of easy tips.

“Every morning, fill up your lungs with oxygen,” says the Delhi-based yoga expert, adding, “Oxygen gives you the high, and the lack of which gives you the low. In cities, given the quality of air, one needs to put more effort to wake up early in the morning to breathe in fresh air.”

She suggests doing some asanas and pranayama even though for ten minutes, as they help you draw more oxygen and helps your body store it. This will keep you going good the whole day. For those having long office hours, breathing exercises in between will keep the lethargic feeling at bay.