Get your hopes up

Luke Coutinho By

Express News Service

There are different things one looks at when it comes to healing when contracting a disease—right from screening tests to correcting nutrition, changing lifestyle, meditation, pranayama, etc. Each of these has its own place but there is particularly one thing that every human being on this planet has and can make use of. That is the power of ‘hope’.

It’s ironic. We don’t talk about hope in the space of healing, but we still end up hoping and wishing for things. We hope for a promotion at work, our children to grow up the right way and get married, a beautiful home to live in and so much more. So, why not practice hope when it comes to health and healing?

A disease like cancer brings loads of fear along with it. Fear is one of the most limiting things when it comes to healing. Hope is the opposite of fear. It is healing in every possible way. Today, people spend millions to treat cancer but do not give hope to people with cancer. Entering a fourth stage cancer is considered synonymous to end of life in such a fear-induced market. It’s to the extent that medical professionals even predict the amount of time left for a patient to live.

You are left with only three months to live, can actually become a death sentence for a cancer patient. There are cancer survivors living life to the fullest years after being told that they would die anytime. They have challenged the verdict of their doctors. Warning families and close ones when you see all vitals of a patient failing is a different thing. Giving hope that time is nothing but false hope. But anything other than that can be very limiting as it takes away hope completely.

The moment you tell a human that they have about a limited time to live, the mind and body start giving up too, even if there was a scope of healing. Without hope and belief, we cannot live and heal. If you lose hope, you lose everything. It’s funny how we put all our faith in God when we visit temples and churches but the moment we fall sick, we are induced with so much fear that we fall prey to medicines and forget everything else. We forget about the universal powers and the Gods we worship.

Do your conventional treatment but never give up hope because there is no human being in this world who has the power to say when you will die. Have hope in the power and intelligence of your body and watch how each miracle unfolds. This is not only true for cancer, but for any illness.

All of us today disregard social media as a platform that increases comparison, hate, jealousy, trolling, etc but it doesn’t have to be that way. Use social media to give hope to others who may be suffering from so-called life-threatening diseases. Share success stories, miracle incidences, motivational posts—that instil hope and belief in a person’s life. Even the slightest of hope can improve a patient’s health. When that happens, each of our body’s cells starts vibrating at a higher frequency with goodness, positivity, and hope. This can change everything.

Everyone has the ability to heal someone’s life by giving hope. You don’t have to be a doctor or a nurse to do that. Keep spreading hope, because you never know how each of us contributes in a silent yet powerful way to others healing through the power of hope. This is truly the most powerful drug on this planet.

And the best part is that hope is free. Hope cannot be sold like oxygen, yoga or pranayama. This is also why no one talks or emphasises on this powerful emotion. There is no research that will ever go into these free commodities of nature.

The author is a Mumbai-based holistic lifestyle coach