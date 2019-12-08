Healing with music

Runki Goswami By

Express News Service

India is known for its various alternate therapies, one of the most impactful and clinically proven alternatives is Raga Chikitsa or Raga Therapy. The unadulterated ragas in Indian classical repertoire are a blend of symphonic compatibility between the seven notes and seven primary chakras in our body. This is one of the reasons of the impact it has on our mind, body and soul. Ragas have an innate quality of affecting the emotions of the listener, and hence the overall wellbeing.

For example, even if you use happy lyrics with the melancholic Raga Punnagavarali or Raga Ahiri, the overall effect would haunt listeners. Raga Nilambari can induce sleep, while Raga Bilahari helps alleviate a melancholic mood and Raga Sama can put an anxious mind to rest. Music is a form of art that is easily accessible anytime and anywhere, and it can also be an answer to a lot of life’s miseries.

Bhairavi: Start your day with a 20-minute audio of any bhajan, shloka or even a film song in Raga Bhairavi. If you prefer instrumental over vocals, your go-to organ would be the ones that thrive on wind or air, such as the flute.



Bhoopali: Known as Mohanam in Indian Carnatic tradition, this raga is of major help to those suffering from depression. The comforting notes have a soothing effect and make one feel carefree like a child.

Malkauns: Often called Malkosh, it is a declaration of love. Reflective and contemplative in character, the raga puts all thoughts to rest. Relaxing and trance-inducing, it is the perfect harmonising note after a busy day.

Yaman: Perhaps the most famous of the Indian classical ragas, Indian classical music training begins with Raga Yaman as it is said to open the heart to receive knowledge.

Malhar: It’s like the rains sweeping off the dust, dirt and pollutants from your doorstep. The chaos of the day is washed away as one listens to the raga at bedtime. The mind is put to rest for a deep sleep.

(With inputs from Runki Goswami, an Indian classical and semi-classical singer)