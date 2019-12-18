Home Lifestyle Health

Heart donations in India still at dismal rate despite surge in overall organ donations across country

In 2018, only 241 hearts were donated in India. Doctors say almost two lakh people in India would need heart transplants every year, but very few hearts reach at the right time.

Published: 18th December 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

For representational purposes

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the number of organ donors has gone up, few people donate their hearts.

In 2018, only 241 hearts were donated in India. Doctors say almost two lakh people in India would need heart transplants every year, but very few hearts reach at the right time.

“The number of heart donations is still extremely low. In 2015, the heart utilisation rate was only 19 per cent which increased in 2018 to just 33 per cent. There is a national organ shortage and a national organ wastage,” Dr Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital, Tiruchy.

Doctors say this is because of limited centres in India. According to doctors, 95 per cent of transplants take place in four  states - Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The problem, according to doctors, is by the time patients seek transplants, it may be too late. By the time they join the list for transplants, they are too sick to have a successful procedure.

“The ideal patient for a heart transplant is one who is walking around, should not be able to walk more than 200-250 metres in six minutes and who passes some tests. If patients come when they are too sick, a heart transplant cannot help them. Most patients at the end stage are simply inoperable. At an early stage, patients have an 80-85 per cent survival rate a year after the transplant,” said Dr Sandeep Attawar, Programme Director & Chair of Heart and Lung Transplant Programme, Gleneagles Global Health City.

Nallusamy stated, “There are four requirements for a heart transplant: right donor, right patient, right doctor and  right place. The patient has to be sick enough (does not get better despite maximum treatment and effort by doctor), well enough (to tolerate the transplant) and shrewd enough (must have medicines
meticulously for life after transplant).”

Another problem with heart transplants are the huge costs involved. Even though a transplant is covered under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, the costs before and after are huge. Most patients exhaust their funds in the tests to determine whether they are candidates for a transplant. It costs almost
Rs. 1 lakh per year post-op to maintain the heart.

Medicines needed to keep the organ functioning normally carry a huge cost.

Despite this, transplants greatly help human productivity, according to doctors. The benefits outweigh the problems, which is why transplants remain the best available option for end stage heart failure.

“If medicines and follow ups are done correctly post-op, the outcome would be positive. With advancement in medicines like immuno suppresants, outcomes have become better. We have a 50-60 per cent success rate,” said Dr Venkata Devanathan, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital Tiruchy.

Heart donations in Tamil Nadu

2014        -         37
2015        -         52
2016        -        85
2017        -        91
2018        -        89
(Source: Transplant Authority Government Of Tamil Nadu)

Heart donations across India

2014        -         54
2015        -        110
2016        -        237
2017        -        294
2018        -        241

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
organ donation heart donation India
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp