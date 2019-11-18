Home Lifestyle Health

Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections often due to antibiotic resistance: Experts

An expert said that doctors prescribe high dosage of antibiotics without thinking about the consequences, and the patient adds to it by not completing the antibiotic course.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

urinary infection, kidney, Gynecologist

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the winter season approaches, water intake among denizens reduces considerably. This, coupled with the fact that people, especially women, working as bus conductors, manual labourers and municipality cleaning staff often do not have access to clean drinking water, puts them at high risk of getting recurrent Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) -- which can even turn life-threatening in some cases.

Global experts, speaking at a urogynecology conference in the city, claimed that one of the main causes of recurrent Urinary Tract Infection is resistance to the antibiotic medication that are administered in high dosages. Microbial cultures to test for drug resistance is the need of the hour, they said. 

Speaking to Express, Dr Anuradha Koduri, organising secretary of Urogynecology Pelvic Floor Dysfunction Incontinence Association, explained, “Resistance to antibiotics can be blamed on both the doctor and the patient. Doctors prescribe high dosage of antibiotics without thinking about the consequences, and the patient adds to it by not completing the antibiotic course.” 

She further added, “Any hospital worth its salt will know which drugs and antibiotics the immediate population is resistant to, through constant tests by their microbiology department.” Dr Manjula Rao, another senior gynaecologist, said, “Usually three urinary tract infections in a span of three months is a good enough number to prescribe an antibiotic resistance test.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urinary Tract Infections Antibiotics
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp