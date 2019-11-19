Home Lifestyle Health

Breathing in Delhi-NCR 'huge risk' for healthy lungs: Experts

According to them, air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR can put a healthy human being to a huge risk for pulmonary health.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Students cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from morning air pollution, at Firoz Shah Road.

Students cover their faces with masks to protect themselves from morning air pollution, in Delhi . (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: If you live in the Delhi-NCR region, do not smoke, have no history of any respiratory illness and love to jog daily in the morning without worrying about your lung health, take this seriously as air pollution in your neighbourhood is equal to smoking 15-20 cigarettes a day on average, health experts warned on Tuesday.

According to them, air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR can put a healthy human being to a huge risk for pulmonary health.

The air pollution in the national capital was so toxic after Diwali that the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had to declare a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and advised people, especially children and the aged, to limit their exposure to the environment.

"Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is no longer just a health risk. It has become a hazard. Everyone in Delhi is affected by pollution. It doesn't matter whether you are smoking or not, as everybody is equivalently smoking 15 to 20 cigarettes on a daily basis.

"If this continues, then there is a very high chance of new borns with respiratory problems," Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant Respiratory Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi told IANS.

The northern Indian states have been witnessing severe air pollution since last month, with the air quality even touching the 'emergency' mark.

According to Dr Swapnil Mehta, consultant (pulmonology), Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai any air quality index (AQI) above 100 is harmful.

"With Delhi's AQI of 200-300, it is virtually hazardous for everyone. Even normal healthy lungs are becoming diseased, turning into reactive airways causing permanent damage. It makes lungs more susceptible for viral and bacterial infections in future and, thus, decresing life expectancy with increasing morbidity and mortality. Also, it predisposes to cardiac illness similar to smoking," lamented Dr Mehta.

The Delhi government has urged the Centre numerous times to take steps to deal with the air pollution as it has blamed the stubble burning in the neighbouring states for the deteriorating air quality here.

However, various stakeholders have just been passing the buck, waiting for the wind to clear the air as winter sets in.

"People who do not smoke or have known respiratory diseases can still be at risk. In the absence of smoking, air pollution might provide the necessary triggers to complete the development of diseases. Factors such as smoking, second-hand smoke (SHS) and pollution together can worsen your pulmonary health," said Dr Desh Deepak, Senior Chest Physician, RML Hospital.

Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Associate Director, Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Jaypee Hospital in Noida said that breathing in such polluted air puts even a healthy person more at the risk of pneumonia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air emergency Delhi air Delhi pollution
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp