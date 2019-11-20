Home Lifestyle Health

Eat millets to combat diabetes

There are many reasons for an alarmingly high number of diabetics in our country. Faulty dietary habits and poor levels of physical activity are the major ones. 

Published: 20th November 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

millets

For representational purposes

By Neelanjana Singh
Express News Service

On November 14, we celebrated World Diabetes Day. As a nation, we need to be particularly involved with the subject of diabetes as we are home to a large percentage of the world’s diabetic population.

There are many reasons for an alarmingly high number of diabetics in our country. Faulty dietary habits and poor levels of physical activity are the major ones. 

The lack of adequate fibre in the diet is of great significance when decoding the incidence of diabetes. The reality is that our diets have changed over time to become smoother, which is an indication of low fibre content. We have also taken to consuming large amounts of highly processed foods, which lack fibre and many essential nutrients. The rise in the number of diabetic patients can be pinned down to our diet that lacks nutritional diversity. It is well-established that lack of diet diversity is one of the major reasons for the prevailing malnutrition in our country as well as globally. In the last few decades, only two cereals have been the mainstay of the Indian diet – rice and wheat – and both have overshadowed all other cereal grains.

As I mentioned last week, the inclusion of millets in our diet is not just good for the planet and our farmers, but also a great way to enhance the nutritional and culinary diversity of what we eat. But we also know that bringing about any change is no easy task, and changing our eating behaviour seems to be the most challenging of them all. 

It is heartening to know that the government is already working along these lines. As a part of the Poshan Abhiyaan, the Women and Child Development Ministry is in the process of developing India’s first Poshan Atlas.

This will be a repository of diverse crops grown across India’s agro-climatic zones. The development of the Atlas, called the Bhartiya Poshan Krishi Kosh, will go a long way in reducing the patterns of mono-cropping and lack of crop diversity – an issue with long-term health consequences. Once the information is made available, culturally relevant practices, such as folk songs, dance and art forms, will become the tools to disseminate knowledge to all stakeholders – farmers, consumers and nutritionists. This is one way of creating a demand for more nutritious grains.

At a more niche level, there are celebrity chefs showcasing recipes using millets, food bloggers writing on the subject, and microbreweries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Diabetes Day Millets diabetes
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp