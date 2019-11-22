Home Lifestyle Health

Secretagogin may be a breakthrough for curing obesity-induced diabetes

At present, the processes regulating insulin synthesis, maturation, secretion and signalling in diabetes are not completely understood. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A team of scientists from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)here have isolated a protein, secretagogin (SCGN) which plays an important role in increasing insulin action in obesity-induced diabetes. This might become a breakthrough in managing diabetes which is affecting millions of people every year. Their number in India alone is 60 million.

Dr Yogendra Sharma and his colleagues, Anand Sharma, Radhika Khandelwal and Amrutha Chidananda have  shown that SCGN binds to insulin, and protects it from various stresses and increases its stability and adds to its action.

Various kinds of cellular stresses can result in loss of structure and function of insulin, ultimately leading to diabetes. At present, the processes regulating insulin synthesis, maturation, secretion and signalling in diabetes are not completely understood. 

‘SCGN has therapeutic potential’ 

Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have shown that  injection of SCGN (found at lower levels in diabetic patients) in obese diabetic mice cleared excess insulin from circulation, and reduced fat mass. SCGN treated animals also had lower levels of harmful LDL-cholesterol and lower lipid accumulation in liver cells. These findings, published in the latest issue of the journal Science, established SCGN as a functional insulin-binding protein with therapeutic potential against diabetes.

“While studying calcium-binding properties of SCGN, CCMB scientists have discovered a novel function of this protein in diabetes biology, yet another example of how quality basic science can lead to valuable applications” says Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Secretagogin Obeseity diabetes Diabetes
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp