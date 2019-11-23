Home Lifestyle Health

Skin problems rise by 30 per cent due to pollution in Delhi

Toxic high pollution in the Delhi-NCR is not only taking a toll on people's health but is also adversely affecting their skin, causing allergies, rashes and premature ageing.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the air quality worsening in the Delhi-NCR region, health experts on Wednesday revealed that doctors have observed 30 per cent jump in skin related problems here.

Toxic high pollution in the Delhi-NCR is not only taking a toll on people's health but is also adversely affecting their skin, causing allergies, rashes and premature ageing, thereby forcing them to seek medical treatments.

According to VK Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Dermatology, AIIMS in New Delhi, exposure to pollution leads to early ageing of skin, pigmentation, skin irritation and other skin related problems.

Due to high pollution level, patients suffering from skin allergy experience aggravation.

"It is proven by research that high level of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 present in the air leads to inflammation of skin. Due to high levels of pollution in Delhi, the number of patients with skin problems has gone up," Sharma said.

As the capital is turning into a gas chamber, along with respiratory, heart and other health problems, skin related problems are also rising.

With winters around the corner, the situation is only getting worse, forcing people to seek medical help.

"While our skin is meant to work as a protective layer and ward off environmental hazards, the current levels of pollution is way too much for it to endure, resulting in various skin problems and premature ageing," said Dr Ajaya Kashyap, Medical Director, KAS Medical Centre and MedSpa in New Delhi.

"In last few days, we received a record number of patients with skin related issues and also for anti-ageing treatments, we see almost 30 per cent increase in number of patients," Kashyap stressed.

According to experts, since Delhi's pollution is characterised by extremely high levels of PM, reaching up to even 999 in some days, while the permissible level is 60 micrograms, it is even worse for the skin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi pollution Skin disease
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp