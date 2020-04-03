STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

A step closer to superior medical intervention with Tattvan App

Through Tattvan, you can get an additional 10 per cent discount from the hospital.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tattvan representatives; snapshot of a Tattvan telemedicine clinic

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

With COVID-19 being given preference over consultation for other illnesses, the e-clinic Tattvan has launched a free consultation initiative. “You can download the Tattvan App and consult doctors online for free during the lockdown. The app has in-built health trackers to monitor blood pressure, blood sugar and other body vitals. It keeps an electronic record of your medical history, which the doctor can easily access to provide you with the best medical opinion,” said Tattvan Founder Ayush Mishra, 32.

Founded in 2018, Tattvan has set up telemedicine healthcare clinics in villages, so the people here can avail of a second opinion and treatment from doctors and specialists at top hospitals like Medanta, Fortis and Artemis in Delhi and Mumbai. “The first one was set up in my hometown Bareilly in 2018. Instead of going from one hospital to another, people can come to our centre, where our representatives will connect you to the experts for second opinion. But, we are not a replacement for hospitals, and don’t encourage patients that need emergency care. We are more of a screening centre,” said Mishra. 

Ayush Mishra, Founder of Tattvan

Through Tattvan, you can get an additional 10 per cent discount from the hospital. “We charge an OPD fee, but the doctor’s fee is low. For instance, if a doctor’s fee is `1,500-Rs 2,000, patient will only have to pay `600. Through our telemedicine kit, we can conduct over 40 tests at any centre.During the teleconference, a nurse is always present to facilitate the diagnosis. If she keeps a stethoscope on the chest of the patient, doctor can hear the oscillations,” explained Mishra. 

It was a life-threatening accident that motivated Mishra to start Tattvan. “In 2007, I had met with an accident in Jaipur and lost a leg. My parents brought me to a government hospital in my hometown. Mine was a severe case, so they referred me to Delhi. My parents went through a lot of trauma. They were not sure about where to take me. Luckily, a relative had just joined Apollo Hospital as an intern, and he connected my father with a surgeon on a call. We got the right guidance.”

In 2008, when Germany was implementing telemedicine on a large scale, Mishra was there. “I was so impressed by it started my own consultancy firm followed by Tattvan.” Within two years, Tattvan has provided services to 5,000 people. Their Smart Clinic programme helps doctors in the villages to convert their clinic into a smart clinic.

In a nutshell

In 2018, Tattvan set up telemedicine healthcare clinics in villages, so people can avail of a second opinion and treatment from top hospitals like Medanta, Fortis and Artemis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tattvan App COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp