STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

No need to scratch every itch; cut the chance of coronavirus infection by these methods

Studies have shown that a person would touch his face an average 20-25 times in an hour.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of a sanitation drive against COVID-19 in Kochi

Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of a sanitation drive against COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's so hard to kick certain habits like touching your face. But health workers are asking for it, especially when you are out of your home, to avoid coronavirus infection.

Touching a surface with the virus and then touching one's face is one way that the virus spreads. So how to stop it? Experts say it is not too hard to reduce the frequency of touches if you make some genuine efforts. Here they are...

Studies have shown that a person would touch his face an average 20-25 times in an hour, says renowned ENT surgeon Dr John Panicker. He asks people to assign their partner, family members or colleagues to "point out it" whenever they touch the face. "It will help certainly. You will start avoiding it consciously thereafter," he advised.

Also, wear a visor for sometime every day to get trained again. Wearing masks and glasses will reduce touches once you are used to it. Initially the frequency may increase but would come down soon," he said.

Despite the best efforts, it may be difficult to put advice into practice, John Panicker feels. "You may not get rid of the habit but you can reduce the frequency. So, better keep your hands clean always," he cautioned.

Most of the cravings to touch the face are unwanted and would subside within some seconds, according to Dr J Jaseer, associate professor and head of the Psychology Department, Kerala University. "Try it yourself. All itches do not require a scratch. Wait for a few seconds and the feeling is gone. Sometimes, a touch or scratch would only increase the sensation. You would want to scratch more there and even new spots would call your attention," he says. 

"A behavioural change requires a conscious effort. And it would not be that difficult when it may cost your health or even life. Touching one's face is an automatic mannerism and the tendency increases when you are asked to stop it," says Dr. Rajeev Kumar N, associate professor, School of Behavioural Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University.

"It will take great effort to win over some habits like this. An inhibitory behaviour should develop from within. But it can be achieved if you train your mind. Think about the consequences. Keep telling yourself that you can control it. Twice a day tell your mind DON'T TOUCH at least ten times. Do it before going out of your home. Your brain will get the message," he says.

"There is a perception that face mask would make it difficult for the hands to touch the nose. But for some persons it would increase the chances since they would try to adjust the mask quite often," according to Rajeev Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus infection COVID 19 Coronavirus chances Coronavirus prevention
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp