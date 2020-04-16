STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19: Parents should address needs of children with compassion, says PGIMER psychiatry head

Mattoo said that parents should not try to just discipline or control, but try to understand the issues and problems from the children's or younger people's perspective.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

parenting, children, parents

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown may impact some children's mental health and emotional well-being and parents should address their needs with compassion and a friendly approach, according to a leading psychiatrist.

While the impact of the pandemic and the ensuing situation on the mental health of children and adults may not be documented yet, S K Mattoo, the head of PGIMER, Chandigarh's Psychiatry Department, suggest some ways in which children can be counselled.

"There are some general principles which apply to adults and children as well. As far as children are concerned, the responsibility lies more with parents and caretakers and they must address the needs of children, whatever their queries are, whatever be their difficulties or problems.

They need to be addressed through compassion, consideration and a friendly approach," he said .

Mattoo said that parents should not try to just discipline or control, but try to understand the issues and problems from the children's or younger people's perspective.

"They should try to help them solve those problems or issues," he told PTI.

While some adults too may feel anxious and isolated, and worry about the uncertainty these days, Mattoo said people should keep themselves busy and try to maintain a daily routine.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"They should try to sleep well, eat well and at proper time, take care of their bodies, exercise daily, do yoga and meditation, keep themselves entertained and relaxed with whatever is available," he said.

"They must also collect appropriate information about do's and don'ts with regards to the coronavirus.

Where to seek help, how to seek help, phone number, email ids, apps and maintain contact with people over the phone, social media, talk to friends, family members and well-wishers, while following social distancing norms," he said.

Mattoo said that in case they feel stressed or tense, they must talk to people and try to find appropriate solutions to their worries," he added.

He said while most people are resilient and understand what the problem is, a few people may have personal issues because of which they might worry.

"Some people might have physical illnesses, some have mental illnesses, some may have disabled people at home who need to be taken care of and may face issues of how to procure medicines and help for them," he said.

In case there is a problem, one can always seek help, he said.

"There are helplines available with all major hospitals, including PGIMER, Government Medical College here. There are helplines available both for physical issues and any queries related to health, including mental health.

"Also, all hospitals have emergency open round-the-clock. Anybody who feels there is an emergency should get the help required," he said.

Asked what would be the advice for people with depression and related conditions, the doctor said, "If there are issues, they must maintain contact with their social network then seek help.

And if things get out of hand then there are medical agencies, hospitals, helplines."

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S K Mattoo PGIMER Covid 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp