STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Hydroxychloroquine may not be effective against COVID-19: Chinese study

The anti-malarial drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (Photo| AFP)

Hydroxychloroquine tablets. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

BEIJING: To treat people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), many, including the US President Donald Trump, have supported the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). However, the antimalarial drug might not be effective in treating coronavirus (COVID-19), claims a Chinese study.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent and treat acute attacks of malaria. It is also used to treat discoid or systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis in patients whose symptoms have not improved with other treatments.

The anti-malarial drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

READ| Hydroxychloroquine may not be safe for children, can be used only in some cases: Doctors

For the findings, the researchers from china picked 150 hospitalised patients and conducted a randomised controlled trial at 16 government-designated COVID-19 treatment centres.

According to the study appeared in the pre-print repository medRxiv which is yet to be peer-reviewed, the Chinese research team showed that hydroxychloroquine did not help patients clear the virus better than standard care.

Another research, published earlier this month in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, stated that chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are being used to treat and prevent COVID-19 despite weak evidence for effectiveness, and physicians and patients should be aware of the drugs' potentially serious adverse event

The review provides an overview of potential harms associated with these drugs as well as their management based on the best available evidence.

Potential adverse effects include cardiac arrhythmias-- Improper beating of the heart, whether irregular, too fast or too slow, Hypoglycemia-- It is a condition in which your blood sugar (glucose) level is lower than normal and overdose (chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are highly toxic in overdose and can cause seizures, coma and cardiac arrest).

According to the recent data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has so far infected over 2 million people and led to the deaths of over 137,000 in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hydroxychloroquine Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp