Let’s get grooming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Home is the new workspace. Social media is the new hangout spot for a virtual meet-and-greet. Laptop and iPad screens remind us how we look every day. With beauty salons shut, indulging in a rejuvenating spa session and pampering your skin, hair and face seem like a far-fetched possibility.

But fret not, we’ve got some sunshine to ensure that your beauty regime is uninterrupted. From getting the much-needed beauty sleep, allowing your nails to breathe again and adding bling to that tangled ‘quarantine bun’, here are some tips and tricks to groom your way through this lockdown.

Stay hydrated

Our skin is said to be the mirror of our internal system. Dr Deepika Lunawat, associate consultant, dermatology, Fortis Malar Hospital, says that it’s important to eat healthy, stay hydrated and exercise regularly. Alongside household chores, the doctor suggests that one must start a regime or resume an existing one.

Continue the regular cleansing, toning and moisturising. Gently exfoliate your skin twice a week. Sunscreen with SPF 30 and above, and a broad spectrum defence is advisable. Even if you don’t step out, you’re exposed to visible and infrared rays.

A major complaint in this lockdown is the peeling of skin in the hand, eczema and palm psoriasis because of frequently using an alcohol-based sanitiser. Moisturise regularly. Use gloves while washing vessels. Antioxidants such as vitamins A, C and E should be taken if there is a particular vitamin deficiency or if you follow a particular kind of diet that may be deficient in some.

Nail anatomy

As gross as it may sound, nails are usually the cradle for germs. Trim, file and keep them short. Remove the nail polish and give it time to breathe. This also prevents yellowing which could be mainly due to fungal infections and rarely due to other diseases. "Soak your nails in warm water. Do not cut the cuticle since that’s the protective layer. Moisturise often to prevent dryness and breakage. The same applies to toenails," shares Dr Deepika.

Untangle that mess

Combing your hair regularly and setting it can save a lot of time and prevent tangles. Shampoo and condition your hair on alternate days. This is also the best time to come out of your comfort zone and experiment with quirky hairstyles that can glam up your look. Sringa Syam, a bridal and make-up artist who runs an Instagram page called Kabooki Mua, suggests a few simple hairdos. "Even simple things like hair clips, bows and bands will add some fun element to your home sweats and pyjama look.

There are a plethora of YouTube tutorials available. Try different braids which you otherwise didn’t have time for. Some of them need no hairspray or heat like a fishtail, french or simple three-strand braid.

As you’re not going out, it will stay put. A high bun is the best for summers. You can also put a high pony, divide it into four sections, and roll and pin it on four sides to get a nice fluffy bun," she shares.

Set a routine

The skin needs to heal and breathe. Use this time to focus on skincare instead of applying make-up. Sringa suggests we follow a daily night routine for skincare. "With adequate sleep, one can get rid of those dark circles so you can skip concealing when you step out. A razor or eyebrow plucker will come handy to do your brows as you can’t go out. Apply almond or coconut oil to your chapped lips and dry skin. Apply foot cream to your heel before hitting the bed. Cover them with socks if you sleep in an air-conditioned room. This is a nice time to get rid of the cracks."