Acupuncture, the Japanese Way 

Prickling Neuro Stimulation Technique (PNST) was developed by Dr Hiroshi Nagata in Japan 15 years ago. It is an effective treatment method that applies a quick prickling stimulation to the skin surface with a pointed tool. Depending on the patient’s complaints, the area of stimulation is determined by the affected dermatomes, an area of skin supplied by a single spinal or cranial nerve.

When a patient comes with their conditions, the doctor first identifies the dermatomes where sympathetic harm exists. This is a term for the area of disorders of diseases due to stressed sympathetic nerves. According to Dr Nagata, it’s impossible to treat scientifically without knowing the cause.

There are three key phrases we use to describe systems implicated in the causes of chronic illnesses. They are the autonomic nervous system, white blood cells, and body temperature. All these have evolved in multi-cellular organisms to help them maintain homeostasis.

These three linked systems shift from one to the other depending on our lifestyle. When we work, we consume energy. Our sympathetic nervous system dominates our body and activates granulocytes. This raises our body temperature.

When we rest or eat, we accumulate energy and our parasympathetic nervous system governs our body, stimulating lymphocytes, and reducing our body temperature. When domination by the sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system alternate, we can maintain our health. But when either of the two takes over, illness results.

Worry creates tension which leads to an increase of granulocytes and an obstruction of blood circulation due to contraction of blood vessels, which causes lowering of the body temperature. Thus, a state of tension in the sympathetic nervous system accelerates illnesses.

On the other hand, a life that is too peaceful creates a state in which the parasympathetic nervous system predominates making way for allergic disorders and fatigue, or even morbid lethargy. The body becomes vulnerable to stress, and a reversal can occur in which the sympathetic nervous system then becomes dominant.

Dr Nagata designed a treatment modality different from acupuncture or injection. It’s a ‘bloodless bleeding’ technique. He has also created a new treatment method, bringing together the dermatome theory

of Western medical neuro-anatomy and meridian theory of Oriental medicine.

The method is to apply the theory which posits that each spinal cord segment dominates its dermal segment, and the disorders of a spinal cord segment can be treated by tapping its dermal segment.

His Dermal Segmental Stimulation theory claims that morbid change in the dermal segment can be treated by the stimulation of points near the spinal cord. So, he uses Prickling Neuro Stimulation Technique on acupuncture points along the spinal cord and other body parts.

Keeping with this theory, he found the presence of ‘injuries caused by the sympathetic nervous system’ in many morbid states. In cases of either tension of the sympathetic nervous system or a predominant state of the parasympathetic nervous system, the balancing treatment of ‘bloodless bleeding' can help.

(The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi)