STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Acupuncture, the Japanese Way 

Prickling Neuro Stimulation Technique (PNST) was developed by Dr Hiroshi Nagata in Japan 15 years ago. 

Published: 19th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Acupuncture

Acupuncture

Prickling Neuro Stimulation Technique (PNST) was developed by Dr Hiroshi Nagata in Japan 15 years ago. It is an effective treatment method that applies a quick prickling stimulation to the skin surface with a pointed tool. Depending on the patient’s complaints, the area of stimulation is determined by the affected dermatomes, an area of skin supplied by a single spinal or cranial nerve.

When a patient comes with their conditions, the doctor first identifies the dermatomes where sympathetic harm exists. This is a term for the area of disorders of diseases due to stressed sympathetic nerves. According to Dr Nagata, it’s impossible to treat scientifically without knowing the cause.

There are three key phrases we use to describe systems implicated in the causes of chronic illnesses. They are the autonomic nervous system, white blood cells, and body temperature. All these have evolved in multi-cellular organisms to help them maintain homeostasis. 

These three linked systems shift from one to the other depending on our lifestyle. When we work, we consume energy. Our sympathetic nervous system dominates our body and activates granulocytes. This raises our body temperature.

When we rest or eat, we accumulate energy and our parasympathetic nervous system governs our body, stimulating lymphocytes, and reducing our body temperature. When domination by the sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system alternate, we can maintain our health. But when either of the two takes over, illness results. 

Worry creates tension which leads to an increase of granulocytes and an obstruction of blood circulation due to contraction of blood vessels, which causes lowering of the body temperature. Thus, a state of tension in the sympathetic nervous system accelerates illnesses.

On the other hand, a life that is too peaceful creates a state in which the parasympathetic nervous system predominates making way for allergic disorders and fatigue, or even morbid lethargy. The body becomes vulnerable to stress, and a reversal can occur in which the sympathetic nervous system then becomes dominant. 

Dr Nagata designed a treatment modality different from acupuncture or injection. It’s a ‘bloodless bleeding’ technique. He has also created a new treatment method, bringing together the dermatome theory 
of Western medical neuro-anatomy and meridian theory of Oriental medicine.  

The method is to apply the theory which posits that each spinal cord segment dominates its dermal segment, and the disorders of a spinal cord segment can be treated by tapping its dermal segment.

His Dermal Segmental Stimulation theory claims that morbid change in the dermal segment can be treated by the stimulation of points near the spinal cord. So, he uses Prickling Neuro Stimulation Technique on acupuncture points along the spinal cord and other body parts. 

Keeping with this theory, he found the presence of ‘injuries caused by the sympathetic nervous system’ in many morbid states. In cases of either tension of the sympathetic nervous system or a predominant state of the parasympathetic nervous system, the balancing treatment of ‘bloodless bleeding' can help.

(The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prickling Neuro Stimulation Technique Acupuncture Dermal Segmental Stimulation
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp