COVID-19 spread in 10 districts concerning; Kerala and Odisha showing the way

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday said that the coronavirus doubling rate in India, which was 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the last week of March, has improved to 7.5 days, but expressed concern over the deteriorating scenario in at least 10 districts across four states.

The districts where the situation remains troubling include Jaipur in Rajasthan, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and six districts including Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal.

At the daily press briefing, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that there were 18 states where cases were doubling at a slower rate than the national average.

Also, no new cases have been reported from 59 districts in the last 14 days. The six new districts in this list are Dungarpur and Pali in Rajasthan, Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat, North Goa in Goa and Gomati in Tripura.

With all the COVID-19 patients having been discharged following treatment, Goa has also emerged as a state with no active cases now, said the official.

In addition, three districts – Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand - have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days and are now in the green zone.

"States, where doubling rate is less than 20 days, are Delhi (8.5 days), Karnataka (9.2 days), Telangana (9.4 days), Andhra Pradesh (10.6 days), J&K (11.5 days), Punjab (13.1 days), Chhattisgarh (13.3 days), Tamil Nadu (14 days) and Bihar (16.4 days)", said Agarwal.

Kerala (72.2 days) and Odisha (39.8 days) have been exceptional in containing the spread.

The government said that there are now a total of 17,265 confirmed coronavirus cases while as many as 2547 persons or 14.75 % of total cases have been either cured or discharged after recovery.



A total of 543 deaths have been reported so far due to COVID-19.

How the States and Union Territories stand:



Case doubling rate of less than 20 days:

o Delhi- 8.5 days

o Karnataka- 9.2 days

o Telangana- 9.4 days

o Andhra Pradesh- 10.6 days

o Jammu and Kashmir - 11.5 days

o Punjab- 13.1 days

o Chhattisgarh - 13.3 days

o Tamil Nadu- 14 days

o Bihar- 16.4 days

Doubling rate between 20 days to 30 days:

o Andaman and Nicobar islands - 20.1 days

o Haryana - 21 days

o Himachal Pradesh - 24.5 days

o Chandigarh- 25.4 days

o Assam - 25.8 days

o Uttarakhand - 26.6 days

o Ladakh - 26.6 days

Doubling rate of more than 30 days:

o Odisha - 39.8 days

o Kerala - 72.2 days