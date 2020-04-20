STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19 spread in 10 districts concerning; Kerala and Odisha showing the way

The districts where the situation remains troubling include Jaipur in Rajasthan, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stop a woman while patrolling at Mechua during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata.

Security personnel stop a woman while patrolling at Mechua during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday said that the coronavirus doubling rate in India, which was 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the last week of March, has improved to 7.5 days, but expressed concern over the deteriorating scenario in at least 10 districts across four states. 

The districts where the situation remains troubling include Jaipur in Rajasthan, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and six districts including Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal.

At the daily press briefing, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that there were 18 states where cases were doubling at a slower rate than the national average. 

Also, no new cases have been reported from 59 districts in the last 14 days. The six new districts in this list are Dungarpur and Pali in Rajasthan, Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat, North Goa in Goa and Gomati in Tripura.

With all the COVID-19 patients having been discharged following treatment, Goa has also emerged as a state with no active cases now, said the official.

In addition, three districts – Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand - have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days and are now in the green zone.

"States, where doubling rate is less than 20 days, are Delhi (8.5 days), Karnataka (9.2 days), Telangana (9.4 days), Andhra Pradesh (10.6 days), J&K (11.5 days), Punjab (13.1 days), Chhattisgarh (13.3 days), Tamil Nadu (14 days) and Bihar (16.4 days)", said Agarwal.

ALSO READ | Marginally higher than flu: COVID-19 mortality rate in India just 0.41%, estimates study

Kerala (72.2 days) and Odisha (39.8 days) have been exceptional in containing the spread.

The government said that there are now a total of 17,265 confirmed coronavirus cases while as many as 2547 persons or  14.75 % of total cases have been either cured or discharged after recovery.
 
A total of 543 deaths have been reported so far due to COVID-19.

How the States and Union Territories stand:
  
Case doubling rate of less than 20 days:

o Delhi- 8.5 days
o Karnataka- 9.2 days
o Telangana- 9.4 days
o Andhra Pradesh- 10.6 days
o Jammu and Kashmir - 11.5 days
o Punjab- 13.1 days
o Chhattisgarh - 13.3 days
o Tamil Nadu- 14 days
o Bihar- 16.4 days

Doubling rate between 20 days to 30 days:

o Andaman and Nicobar islands - 20.1 days
o Haryana - 21 days
o Himachal Pradesh - 24.5 days
o Chandigarh- 25.4 days
o Assam - 25.8 days
o Uttarakhand - 26.6 days
o Ladakh - 26.6 days

Doubling rate of more than 30 days:

o Odisha - 39.8 days
o Kerala - 72.2 days

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Coronavirus India covid19 india
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp