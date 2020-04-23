Amid coronavirus lockdown, staying fit is the name of the game

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus outbreak has created a lot of panic around the country. But, as a coin has two sides, the virus has also created zeal among the people of the nation to be fit and healthy like never before. To cater to the demand, many fitness companies have started providing online fitness sessions countrywide.

Xtraliving a fitness company that provides comprehensive wellness solutions has recently launched its online sessions XtraFit, which provides 360-degree fitness solutions to people from all walks of life.

“Health is the emergency of the hour… The crisis will have long-term implications and there will be a lot of negativity around us. We need to ensure that we are putting in extra effort now so that we have stronger immunity and sound mental health in the future. Losing health at such critical times can lead to a major loss. We are using the online platform to improve overall health of adults, kids and athletes, and the results are amazing. We aim at solving the emerging health issues remotely,” Rishikesh Kumar, founder & CEO of Xtraliving told this newspaper.

Their live courses include group fitness sessions, assessment, strength and conditioning and motivation for all clients.Rishikesh Kumar, a certified fitness expert who works with brands such as Curefit and Precision Nutrition, aims to create a healthier society by offering people training and certifications in the fields of health and fitness by going virtual and increasing connectivity among people.