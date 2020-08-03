With closure of schools in Telangana, children may develop Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schools across the State have been closed since March due to the Covid pandemic and this has been affecting children psychologically.

According to Dr Venkat Subbaiah, a clinical psychologist from Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, "Symptoms of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and even anxiety in kids is aggravating due to lack of a routine. Schools are meant to instil a disciplined environment which helps children focus. Kids at home without any routine or sports become hyperactive, and lack of motivation results in mood swings."

According to research, so far, ADHD is seen among 7 per cent to 11 per cent of schoolchildren in India. It is more common among boys than girls. The psychologist said that without medical or therapeutic intervention, it may contribute to low self-esteem, difficulty at school and in relationships. "ADHD is also common among children wherein both the parents are working," Dr Subbaiah said.

Frequent mood swings, temper tantrums are signs

Last week, the Health and Family Welfare Department released a poster saying, anxiety due to COVID-19 may lead to psychological issues among kids.

The poster highlighted symptoms of ADHD which includes a sudden and negative change in performance at school, frequent changes in mood, temper tantrums, aggression and disturbance in sleep patterns. "Human beings are creatures of habit. If it is disturbed in childhood it is likely to have a long term impact," said Dr Venkat Subbaiah, a clinical psychologist