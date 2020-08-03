STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

With closure of schools in Telangana, children may develop Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

According to research, so far, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder is seen among 7 per cent to 11 per cent of schoolchildren in India.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schools across the State have been closed since March due to the Covid pandemic and this has been affecting children psychologically.

According to Dr Venkat Subbaiah, a clinical psychologist from Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, "Symptoms of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and even anxiety in kids is aggravating due to lack of a routine. Schools are meant to instil a disciplined environment which helps children focus. Kids at home without any routine or sports become hyperactive, and lack of motivation results in mood swings."

According to research, so far, ADHD is seen among 7 per cent to 11 per cent of schoolchildren in India. It is more common among boys than girls. The psychologist said that without medical or therapeutic intervention, it may contribute to low self-esteem, difficulty at school and in relationships. "ADHD is also common among children wherein both the parents are working," Dr Subbaiah said.

Frequent mood swings, temper tantrums are signs

Last week, the Health and Family Welfare Department released a poster saying, anxiety due to COVID-19 may lead to psychological issues among kids.

The poster highlighted symptoms of ADHD which includes a sudden and negative change in  performance at school, frequent changes in mood, temper tantrums, aggression and disturbance in sleep patterns. "Human beings are creatures of habit. If it is disturbed in childhood it is likely to have a long term impact," said Dr Venkat Subbaiah, a clinical psychologist  

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ADHD COVID19 Telangana schools cosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Telangana lockdown
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp