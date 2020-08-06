STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Punjab-based Institute of Nano Science, Technology develop nanorods from Aspirin

Along with Dr Panda, scientist Md Ehesan Ali and researchers Anjali Bisht, Manju Sharma and Shikha Sharma developed the carrier-free self-built Aspirin nanorods.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Eyes

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People suffering from cataract have a reason to cheer. They can get rid of the condition without a surgery now that a group of scientists from the Punjab-based Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) has developed low cost nanorods from Aspirin which can be used as eye drops. The nanorods derived from the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) have been found to be effective, non-invasive small moleculebased nanotherapeutics against cataract.

Cataract, a leading cause of blindness worldwide, can be treated through a surgical removal of the opacified lens and its replacement with an artificial one which is expensive and has drawbacks like implant disintegration. Cataract occurs when the structure of crystallin proteins that make up the lens in eyes deteriorates, causing damaged or disorganised proteins to form a milky blue or brown layer, which ultimately affects lens transparency. “The Aspirin nanorods, we have developed, prevent aggregation of crystallin protein and various peptides derived from its fragmentation which play a crucial role in cataract formation,” said INST Assistant Professor Dr Jiban Jyoti Panda, who hails from Bhubaneswar.

Along with Dr Panda, scientist Md Ehesan Ali and researchers Anjali Bisht, Manju Sharma and Shikha Sharma developed the carrier-free self-built Aspirin nanorods. “Prevention of the formation of the layers as well as their destruction in the early stage of disease progression is a major treatment strategy for cataracts. The nanorods that can carry out this task will make cataract prevention affordable and accessible,” stated the research paper published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry B. The nanorods prevent the protein/ peptide aggregation through biomolecular interactions, which convert beta-turn like the structure of the crystallin peptides, responsible for amyloid formation into coils and helices, those fail to aggregate.

The aspirin nanorods have been produced using the process of molecular self-assembly, which is a low cost and high-yield technique as compared to the high cost and laborious physical methods generally used for the synthesis of nanoparticles. Although, many natural compounds have already been reported as potential aggregation inhibitors for crystallin aggregation, the utility of NSAIDs like aspirin will open a new paradigm, the researchers claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nanorods NSAID Jiban Jyoti Panda
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp