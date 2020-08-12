The right measure of immunity for your body

Neelanjana Singh By

I don’t seem to tire of extolling the merits of moderation. Last week, I wrote about the hygiene hypothesis and the negative impact of growing up in a sterile environment. Taking it forward from there, I would like to draw your attention to the likely disadvantages of going overboard with natural immunity-boosting measures. All the herbs and spices that we count on as natural immunity-boosters, contain bioactive chemicals. An excessive intake of these can interfere with the natural processes of the body.

In the early days of the pandemic, I learnt from a renowned urologist colleague that there had been a sharp increase in the cases of Bladder Pain Syndrome (BPS). Soon after, I was at the receiving end of a significant number of distress calls from patients. At the outset, it was difficult to make a connection between the pandemic and exacerbated BPS symptoms. But it didn’t take long to identify that the symptoms of gassiness, hyperacidity, belching and nausea that my clients were complaining of were linked to an immoderate intake of these natural immunity- boosting concoctions.

I recall a somewhat bizarre phone call from a patient seeking ratification of certain immunity- boosting foods. He was proud to proclaim that he sipped on kadhas (remedial concoction prepared with a variety of herbs and spices) and haldi-doodh (milk boiled with turmeric extract) several times a day. To my disbelief, he was eating no real meals! Incidentally every household in India seems to have its own recipe for these kadhas, which its residents gladly imbibe right from the time they wake up, several times through the day until they go to bed.

Our body requires an optimal dose of food and medicines to function healthily. More is not necessarily good. When one takes an antibiotic, the optimal dose is calculated based on body weight and other criteria, and an excessive intake is avoided for it is known to be harmful. Quite in the same way, many of these home remedies when consumed in excess can lead to varied symptoms like hyperacidity, flatulence, vomiting, nausea, abdominal discomfort, gastritis, rashes, itching, etc.

Reducing the frequency and portion size of these kadhas has helped reduce these symptoms in many cases. It’s useful to remember that dosage is an important thing to factor in, no matter how pure or natural your remedy is. The ideal path is indeed that of moderation. One cannot overlook the importance of eating well-balanced meals that are predominantly plant-based, minimally processed, and grown locally and seasonally. In addition to these regular foods, one can include natural extracts like turmeric, ashwagandha, giloy, ginger etc. known to boost immunity. A kadha can certainly be on the menu, and is best consumed once or twice a day. However, it cannot and should not become a replacement for regular meals and foods.

Need of the hour: Plant-based meals



