Here's how needle therapy can help treat your text neck

Text Neck is an example of a neck condition caused by bending over the phone for long periods. Younger generations that use digital devices are more prone to this.

In the digital age, it is a common sight to see people of all ages hunched over their devices. Technology has, indeed, helped us in many ways, but on the downside, it has also led to the rise of lifestyle disorders. 

Text Neck is an example of a neck condition caused by bending over the phone for long periods. Younger generations that use digital devices are more prone to this. However, these days we see adults suffering 
from it too.

When the neck is aligned normally, the spine is in a smooth, soft ‘S’ shape.

An individual who leans forward too often will give a hunched-over appearance.

Similarly leaning behind for too long gives a scrunched look. Symptoms of excessive strain on the spine may include radiating pain, muscular weakness and headache.
T

ung style acupuncture is very effective in all types of neck pain.

Case studies

1. A 37-year-old man woke up with horrible neck pain. He had slept wrong.

The pain was bilateral at C 2-5, and on the lateral side of the neck on the cervical vertebrae. It hurt to flex, rotate, and extend his neck.

He was  having a hard time driving and turning his neck. He was given Tung style acupuncture treatment thrice a week for four weeks and then twice a week for four weeks and then once a week for four weeks. He had a 95 percent reduction in pain while on the treatment table.

He was able to turn, flex, and rotate his head with no pain. He still had pain when he extended his head backwards slightly, but he was happy that he could now turn his head without experiencing any pain.

2. A 32-year-old man had pain in the neck which radiated to the arms and the shoulders. An X-ray of his cervical spine showed a slipped disc at the level of C5-C6.

He was so used to the neck collar, that he was unable to support his neck without it. Acupuncture treatment was given to him, initially thrice a week and then twice a week and then once a week.

After 10 treatment sessions, he got complete relief.

3. A 27-year-old male suffered from acute pain in the neck, which was perpetually stiff. He had tried hot fomentation and pain killers to no avail. He also got complete relief after giving him five acupuncture treatment sessions.

Avoid pain killers and use acupuncture for complete recovery.

(The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi)

