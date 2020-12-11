STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts

Respiratory complications, fatigue among the side effects reported after Covid recovery

Published: 11th December 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

heart attack

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The impact of novel coronavirus can be far-reaching even after one has tested negative after contracting to the disease. Apart from respiratory complications or body fatigue, health experts have also warned of cardiac sequelae post-Covid recovery that could cause cardiac arrest and a heart attack eventually.

“Cardiac sequelae post infection is being identified in many patients. Many are suffering from Myocarditis, which can happen even at a later stage...around 16% patients have cardiac involvement during Covid-19 infection. These patients can have cardiac sequelae in the form of arrhythmia which can even further lead to palpitation and faster hearbeat,” says Dr Preeti Gupta, Cardiologist, Safdarjung Hospital who is also assigned on Covid duties.

Dr Gupta says thrombotic complications are occurring and such patients are having thickening of blood owing to prothrombotic conditions. “This virus makes blood thicker and leads to blood clot formation which can later turn into cardiac arrest or a heart attack. Covid19 has endothelial disease qualities that damage the inner lining of blood vessels of heart and arteries,” she said.

According to her, in post Covid OPD at Safdarjung, doctors are getting cases of heavy breathing, palpitation, fastening of heart breath. “Each and every one is having different levels of Covid-19 infection — mild, moderate or severe, so a lot depends upon that. Even those who didn’t have any pro-cardiac issues can develop heart complications post corona.

It involves damage of the heart muscles. So it is not related to any pre-existence of any cardiac problem. This can be a new phenomenon,” she added. Dr Sundeep Mishra, Professor of Cardiology, AIIMS, said there is an extra inflammation in the body which weakens the heart and leads to Myocarditis. “The rhythm of the heart is destroyed. Due to this there is a high risk of a heart attack. This can happen while being infected and also after Covid-19 recovery,” said Dr Mishra. 

“When patients are admitted, the lungs are first checked and the heart condition is often ignored. Post recovery when these people face breathing complications, it is the lungs which are checked. An ECG test reveals heart conditions later. One should avoid any physical exercise up to six months to avoid clotting in the heart,” he said.

Dr Gupta noted that studies are being conducted at Safdarjung Hospital to understand the arrhythmia of patients who are having Covid-19.  “We are finding many cases with abnormalities in patients. We are, therefore, conducting a study to understand the effect on the heart of those recovered. There are a lot of eco-cardiology things that can be picked up to understand if there can be complications in future. If we can identify, then we can be more vigilant,” she said. 

