STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19 complications include kidney, lung and cardiovascular issues, study reveals

Researchers identified 70 288 patients who had a Covid-19-related health visit between March 1 and April 30, 2020.

Published: 14th December 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Workers set up an ICU ward for Covid patients in Charaka Hospital in Bengaluru

Workers set up an ICU ward for Covid patients in Charaka Hospital in Bengaluru

By ANI

WASHINGTON: According to new research, a larger study of patients in the USA has revealed that individuals who contracted COVID-19 suffered from several complications like kidney, lung, and cardiovascular issues due to the disease.

As per the research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), using de-identified outpatient and inpatient medical claims from a United States health database, researchers identified 70 288 patients who had a COVID-19-related health visit between March 1 and April 30, 2020.

More than half of all patients were admitted to the hospital, and approximately 5% were admitted to the intensive care unit. The median age was 65 years, and 55.8 percent were female. The authors looked at all possible diagnostic codes and identified those that increased in frequency after the onset of COVID-19.

Dr. William Murk, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biological Sciences, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, with co-authors from Aetion, Inc., HealthVerity, Inc. and the University of Toronto, wrote "Understanding the full range of associated conditions can aid in prognosis, guide treatment decisions and better inform patients as to their actual risks for the variety of COVID-19 complications reported in the literature and media."

The most common complications associated with COVID-19 were pneumonia, respiratory failure, kidney failure, and sepsis or systemic inflammation, consistent with other studies. The absolute risk of someone with COVID-19 having these serious conditions was 27.6 percent for pneumonia, 22.6 percent for respiratory failure, 11.8 percent for kidney failure, and 10.4% for sepsis or systemic inflammation.

The researchers also found associations with a range of other lung and cardiovascular conditions, such as collapsed lung, blood clotting disorders, and heart inflammation, although the risk of these was relatively low. Contrary to the results of other studies, COVID-19 did not appear to be associated with a higher risk of stroke.

"This study provides estimates of absolute risk and relative odds for all identified diagnoses related to COVID-19, which are needed to help providers, patients, and policy-makers understand the likelihood of complications," write the authors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID patients cardiovascular disease kidney failure
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp