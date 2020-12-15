Cancer care hit the most by COVID-19 lockdown

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown for initial months, many cancer patients have reached advanced stages because of lack of access to timely treatment. Existing cancer patients are more prone to severe effects of the virus as delayed intervention leads to late detection and diagnosis, say oncologists.

Most patients reporting advanced stages of cancer are over 60 years of age, who also majorly suffer from comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiac ailments and hypertension. So, they are apprehensive about stepping out of homes or seeking medical consultation.

“In India, more than 50% of patients seek medical treatment in the advanced stages due to lack of awareness and timely screening. With the current pandemic, this percentage has gone up substantially due to Covid fear,” says Dr SM Shuaib Zaidi, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.

He said in September-October, an upsurge was seen in patients being diagnosed with stage 2 and stage 3 of cancer. “Some of them have bleak chances of recovery. Due to delay in early detection, cancer has progressed in the past six months from a treatable stage 1 condition, to a complex life threatening stage 3,” said Dr Zaidi.

“In the last six months, the treatment of cancer patients has been delayed. These are particularly the cases which were in the middle of their treatment. We have also seen more cases of advanced stages. The stage migration of cancer happens in a gap of two-three months,” says Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max institute of Oncology.

“However, now patients are coming to hospitals. Initially, we preferred counseling over the phone, though critical cases needed to be addressed on a priority,” Dr Chaturvedi.“Around 20% patients had to face difficult circumstances due to logistical issues. Some of the treatments are complex which cannot be done virtually, so they are the ones who suffered most,” said Dr Vineet Talwar, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Delhi. He said many cancer patients during the course of treatment also tested positive for coronavirus.

