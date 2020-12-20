Forest Essentials' kajal product review: Au Naturel

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

We are always on the look out for natural ingredient-based makeup. Our recent search brought us to Forest Essentials.

The skincare brand has merged artisanal beauty with natural botanicals to bring out a natural makeup collection inspired by ancient Ayurvedic texts.

Needless to say, we are excited. We tried two of their new offerings. One was the tinted lip serum, Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal. With its sheer tinted lip moisturiser, bursting with flavour and moisture boosting serums, lips felt moist and lightly scented through the day.

The Earth Brown Gulaab Khaas Kajal with its deeply saturated natural pigments added the right level of mystery to the eyes. The creamy, non-drying texture is to die for. Seems the brand has a winner on its hands with these two products. One hopes that more makeup products will follow soon.

Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal Price: Rs 1,295

Earth Brown Gulaab Khaas Kajal Price: Rs 775

