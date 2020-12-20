Vegan fuel-up

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Mix some salad leaves with hummus and a bit of Cajun seasoning and wrap it into a vegan taco. Accompany this with a glass of soy milk post a run or a workout. It’s packed with good bacteria and protein. Or simply boil chickpeas, add raw mango, raw papaya and some curried cauliflower, and make yourself a bowl of vitamins and antioxidant-rich salad. If you’re looking for something hearty, try sweet potato waffles with a spread of avocado and baby spinach.

You’ll get in tonnes of protein, good carbohydrates, fibres, Vitamin C, and potassium— everything you need post an intensive exercise session. “Gone are the days when vegans were left to protein powers as their source of post-workout replenishment. Today, there’s plenty of choice,” says Dr Archana Batra, a dietitian, diabetes educator and physiotherapist, who shares some of the best vegan meal options one can take post that rigorous hour at the gym.

Grilled tofu salad with hemp and flax seeds: A great source of iron, this meal is rich in protein too. Fortified tofu is packed with calcium. Quinoa and chickpeas stir fry with fortified nutritional yeast sprinkled over it: Besides tasting good together, quinoa is high in fibre and minerals that help your gut health. Chickpeas, on the other hand, bring excellent reserves of protein, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus to a vegan plate. Sprinkling nutritional yeast adds Vitamin B12, which usually lacks in a vegan diet.

Vegan Greek yoghurt parfait with nuts and seeds: Simple to put together, this packs in all the probiotic goodness that helps in muscle recovery post a workout and also in the better absorption of nutrients.

Edamame and kidney beans salad: Edamame beans are considered complete proteins as they provide all the essential amino acids. A salad like this is rich in magnesium, iron, zinc and Vitamin C… all the things that maintain hormonal health and keep you motivated to keep up your fitness goals.

Kombucha: A fermented health drink made from tea is an excellent source of probiotics that helps boost immunity. You should have it after a workout everyday to keep joints mobility and recovery. Pineapple and lime smoothie: Milk is not needed to prepare this smoothie. Using a base of spinach, throw in cilantro, fresh pineapple chunks, one kiwi and a few lime drops. This is especially great for runners or people who jog regularly as it combats inflammation that occurs due to the rigorousness of the exercise. It also gives you that added benefit of iron, Vitamin C and folic acid.