STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Vegan fuel-up

If you’re looking for something hearty, try sweet potato waffles with a spread of avocado and baby spinach.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Mix some salad leaves with hummus and a bit of Cajun seasoning and wrap it into a vegan taco. Accompany this with a glass of soy milk post a run or a workout. It’s packed with good bacteria and protein. Or simply boil chickpeas, add raw mango, raw papaya and some curried cauliflower, and make yourself a bowl of vitamins and antioxidant-rich salad. If you’re looking for something hearty, try sweet potato waffles with a spread of avocado and baby spinach.

You’ll get in tonnes of protein, good carbohydrates, fibres, Vitamin C, and potassium— everything you need post an intensive exercise session. “Gone are the days when vegans were left to protein powers as their source of post-workout replenishment. Today, there’s plenty of choice,” says Dr Archana Batra, a dietitian, diabetes educator and physiotherapist, who shares some of the best vegan meal options one can take post that rigorous hour at the gym.

Grilled tofu salad with hemp and flax seeds: A great source of iron, this meal is rich in protein too. Fortified tofu is packed with calcium. Quinoa and chickpeas stir fry with fortified nutritional yeast sprinkled over it: Besides tasting good together, quinoa is high in fibre and minerals that help your gut health. Chickpeas, on the other hand, bring excellent reserves of protein, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus to a vegan plate. Sprinkling nutritional yeast adds Vitamin B12, which usually lacks in a vegan diet.

Vegan Greek yoghurt parfait with nuts and seeds: Simple to put together, this packs in all the probiotic goodness that helps in muscle recovery post a workout and also in the better absorption of nutrients.
Edamame and kidney beans salad: Edamame beans are considered complete proteins as they provide all the essential amino acids. A salad like this is rich in magnesium, iron, zinc and Vitamin C… all the things that maintain hormonal health and keep you motivated to keep up your fitness goals.

Kombucha: A fermented health drink made from tea is an excellent source of probiotics that helps boost immunity. You should have it after a workout everyday to keep joints mobility and recovery. Pineapple and lime smoothie: Milk is not needed to prepare this smoothie. Using a base of spinach, throw in cilantro, fresh pineapple chunks, one kiwi and a few lime drops. This is especially great for runners or people who jog regularly as it combats inflammation that occurs due to the rigorousness of the exercise. It also gives you that added benefit of iron, Vitamin C and folic acid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vegan food vegan diet
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp