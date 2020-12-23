STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Plasma therapy could have triggered new COVID-19 strain: Experts

Epidemiologists in India claim that a study needs to be done to see if there is possibility of a similar occurrence in India.

Published: 23rd December 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday

A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While scientists and experts are still working on how the new SARS-CoV-2 variant evolved, there is a working hypothesis which says this variant came from a chronically immunocompromised patient who was treated with human convalescent plasma to protect against COVID-19.

Epidemiologists in India claim that a study needs to be done to see if there is possibility of a similar occurrence in India. "We may not find the same strain, but there may be chances of finding different strains. Hence, it becomes important for the country to go back and examine all those chronically immunocompromised people who were given plasma therapy," said Dr Giridhara Babu, senior epidemiologist and adviser, COVID-19 Task Force Committee.

Dr Babu said that the earlier strain was sort of incomplete, and could not elicit effective antigen and receptor binding. The new strain seems like a perfect lock and key fit, and hence, the infectiousness is high. A report by COG-UK Consortium Scientists said they found this new strain in a patient who is immunocompromised and was on plasma therapy.

According to a senior virologist, immunocompromised patients are generally treated with convalescent plasma once or more, and also put on the drug Remdesivir. A study done earlier by other researchers has shown that plasma therapy given when the viral load is high, leads to increased virus genetic diversity.

Explaining the report further, Dr Giridhara Babu said that immunocompromised patients don’t have a natural 'immune' response. "Their immune system is like a blank slate with not much ability to mount an attack against the virus. Hence, when we give a passive antibody which is received from someone else, for a longer time, the virus goes through these kind of modifications. Virus genome sequencing reveals an unusually large number of nucleotide changes and deletion mutations. Convalescent plasma, when given when viral load is high, is found to be associated with genetic diversity," he said.

However, Dr Vishal Rao, Head and Neck Oncologist at HCG who was the first to implement convalescent plasma therapy in Karnataka, said, "This is only a hypothesis without experimental proof, where they have assumed that tachyphylaxis lead to point mutations which could be from antivirals, monoclonal antibodies or any other therapy against the virus. They should include Remdesivir or steroids too as potential reasons. It is too far-fetched and in the current scenario with no treatment, we would end up killing all hopes of patients."

 Also, till the arrival of the many vaccines, he suggests that plasma therapy remains a method of treatment and has seen a good number of recoveries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 COVID Task Force Committee Coronavirus Plasma therapy
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp