Demand for Ayurvedic products rises

There has been an upward trend in the search for Ayurveda-based solutions by 10 percent to 12 percent during the pandemic.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There has been an upward trend in the search for Ayurveda-based solutions by 10 percent to 12 percent during the pandemic. Ayushakti, an ayurvedic health center co-founded by Dr Smita Naram in their research, have noticed the growth in demand. 

Currently, the global market of natural healing solutions is at 1.2 billion dollars, of which the USA stands the largest, followed by Germany, Japan, and the UK. Even though India is the origin of Ayurveda, it holds a smaller market size compared to other nations.

In the last few months, around 25 percent of the USA’s population looked up for Ayurveda, and around 17 percent of the population, together with the UK, Japan, and Germany looked up for the same. Ayushakti has 160 partner clinics with 80 percent doctors from the west in Germany, UK, and the USA.

Speaking on the growing demand for Ayurveda solutions, Smita, said, “The year 2020 has made people realise the importance of holistic healing and ayurvedic medicines. We have noticed a growing demand in the need for ayurvedic solutions.”

