‘Arthritis is as treatable as thyroid or diabetes’

With a number of changes in lifestyle habits over the last few decades, bone and joint pains are no longer ‘old people’ problems. Young adults too are suffering from these health conditions. Acute or chronic trauma, degenerative changes as well as wear and tear of joints are common causes of major bone injuries and health conditions.

Experts opine that a healthy ecosystem is must to prevent these problems. One must exercise daily and take brisk walks every day, they say. Also, popping multivitamins and consuming healthy food is important but not enough to boost one’s immunity. Doctors also add that it is important to focus on adequate dietary intake of calcium instead of supplements in the form of tablets to prevent bones and joint diseases.

All this and more was discussed by an expert panel of rheumatologists at the 14th edition of the Illness to Wellness series themed Preventive and Curative Measures for Bones and Joint Pains During Winter & COVID–19, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with hygiene brand SAVLON recently.

Doctors discussed how patients should focus on increasing dietary intake of required supplements as opposed to taking them in the form of pills. Tablets should be used by those for whom dietary intake may be difficult due to some medical reason. For calcium, the most recommended form was in milk, curd and cheese. Omega 3 found in fish and flax seeds are a must-have element in daily diet due to its anti-inflammatory properties, they said.

“When we suffer from an autoimmune disease, it is important we don’t run away from it. With the kind of treatment we have, arthritis is as treatable as blood pressure, thyroid or diabetes,” shared Dr PD Rath, Director & Head of Department, Rheumatology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket Smart, New Delhi.

Speaking on the importance of ensuring right dietary supplements to prevent bones and joint-related diseases, Dr (Lt General) (Prof) Ved Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Rheumatology, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, said that calcium and Vitamin D are two of the most recommended supplements by doctors and specialists.

“Vitamin D has emerged as one of the most recommended supplements as it can help immune systems, nerves and muscles. In women, calcium supplement during menopause is crucial. Growing children too need it. You roughly require 1-1.5 g of calcium daily,” he added. To eliminate joint pains during winter months, Dr Maninder Shah Singh, Senior Consultant, Chief Foot & Ankle Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, advised an active lifestyle.

“The most effective way to reduce joint pain during winter is keeping active through brisk walks and exercises such as running and cycling. Elderly people who have pre-existing joint problems may opt for simple stretches to avoid stiffness in joints. Yoga and warm baths are particularly effective. Keeping the body warm is important, especially around joints using gloves, scarves, thermals and warm boots.”