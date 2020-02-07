Home Lifestyle Health

Be active, eat healthy say oncologists on World Cancer Day

Over 100 students from Dronacharya Public School participated in the painting competition with the theme 'Cancer Prevention.'

Published: 07th February 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The hospital also launched a ‘cancer screening van’ on the occasion that will travel to cities in Haryana and provide free cancer screenings for locals.

The hospital also launched a ‘cancer screening van’ on the occasion that will travel to cities in Haryana and provide free cancer screenings for locals.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Paras Hospital, Gurugram, observed the World Cancer Day (February 4) with school children, young survivors and hospital staff educating them that adopting a healthy lifestyle was the key to keep lifestyle diseases like cancer at bay. 

Over 100 students from Dronacharya Public School participated in the painting competition with the theme ‘Cancer Prevention’, and presented their understanding of the dreaded disease through drawings and paintings. 

Chairman of Paras Cancer Centre Dr (Col) R Ranga Rao who specialises in solid tumours, delivered a talk about cancer and its prevention. “Poor lifestyle is the leading cause of cancer,” he said. 

“About 17 lakh new cancer patients are diagnosed every year. While there is a decline in the number of cancers caused by infection like cervical and penile cancer, lifestyle and age-related cancers such as breast, colorectal and prostate cancers are on the rise,” said Dr Rao, adding that the number of cases is expected to double by 2030. “We need to focus on more physical activity, less consumption of calories that cause obesity, and stay away from alcohol and tobacco altogether,” said Dr Rao.

The hospital also launched a ‘cancer screening van’ on the occasion that will travel to cities in Haryana and provide free cancer screenings for locals. The event also had five young cancer survivors who shared their survival stories with the students. The day-long event ended by felicitating the cancer survivors and school children. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cancer Day
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp