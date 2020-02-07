Be active, eat healthy say oncologists on World Cancer Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Paras Hospital, Gurugram, observed the World Cancer Day (February 4) with school children, young survivors and hospital staff educating them that adopting a healthy lifestyle was the key to keep lifestyle diseases like cancer at bay.



Over 100 students from Dronacharya Public School participated in the painting competition with the theme ‘Cancer Prevention’, and presented their understanding of the dreaded disease through drawings and paintings.

Chairman of Paras Cancer Centre Dr (Col) R Ranga Rao who specialises in solid tumours, delivered a talk about cancer and its prevention. “Poor lifestyle is the leading cause of cancer,” he said.



“About 17 lakh new cancer patients are diagnosed every year. While there is a decline in the number of cancers caused by infection like cervical and penile cancer, lifestyle and age-related cancers such as breast, colorectal and prostate cancers are on the rise,” said Dr Rao, adding that the number of cases is expected to double by 2030. “We need to focus on more physical activity, less consumption of calories that cause obesity, and stay away from alcohol and tobacco altogether,” said Dr Rao.

The hospital also launched a ‘cancer screening van’ on the occasion that will travel to cities in Haryana and provide free cancer screenings for locals. The event also had five young cancer survivors who shared their survival stories with the students. The day-long event ended by felicitating the cancer survivors and school children.

