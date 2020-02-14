Home Lifestyle Health

When it is safe to have sex without protection?

Safe sex without protection can happen when either of partner gets vasectomy/tubectomy  or when the male has high doses of testosterone hormone.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Couple

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: This Valentine's Day it's better to be safe than sorry. Dr Rajinder Yadav, Director, Urology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh talks about how having safe sex without protection is a myth.

Safe sex without protection (in terms of not getting pregnant) can happen when either of partner gets vasectomy / tubectomy or when the male has high doses of testosterone hormone which prevents the formation of sperms or by blocking pathway for the sperms / ovum.

Young women have a chance of pregnancy 1:20 ratio having sexually activity during menstrual cycle and 1:4 chances during ovulation. Even having sex during your period (menstruation) doesn't give any guarantee of not getting pregnant.

But there are chances where the pregnancy may be avoided and that is having sex during the safe period. The human sperm lives for 5 days and the life of the ovum is one day or rarely two days. So, one should avoid having sexual activity 5 days prior to ovulation or two days after ovulation.

What does that mean and how to calculate the safe period? It's very difficult to know the day of ovulation but there are certain methods by which it can be known by maintaining temperature, by mucous vaginal discharge and after calculating it, formula to know safe period is -

To predict the first fertile day (when you can become pregnant) in your current cycle

Find the shortest cycle in your past record

Subtract 18 from the total number of days in that cycle.

Count that number from day one of your current cycle and mark the day with an X

The day mark X is your first fertile day. For example, the shortest cycle in your past record was 30 days so subtract 18 out of 30, which is 12, so you can have sex for initial 11 days in the current cycle and 12th day is your first fertile day.

So, starting from the first day of the current menstruation cycle till 11th day is safe, then avoid sex for 6-8 days and then you can have sex for the cycle till the next menses.

The other way is the male partner should have heavy doses of testosterone injection which stops the production of gonadotrophins and other hormones related to spermatogenesis and hence there is no sperm production.

Another way is, if your family is complete and do not want to have accidental pregnancies, go for vasectomy (male) or tubectomy (female).

Do not have unprotected sex during your period. A lot of people think that during period one cannot get pregnant, which is totally wrong. There is never a safe time to have unprotected sex. Do not think pulling out before ejaculation can prevent pregnancy. Treat the penis like a loaded gun so use a condom for protection. Even rubbing of unprotected penis around & outside of vagina, can result some sperms to get inside. Do not allow either partners fingers to touch penis and then enter vagina, as even before ejaculation some sperms can be present.

Finally, never underestimate the power of sperms, a small drop of semen at the end of the penis carries enough sperms to fertilise all the women in a cosmopolitan city, that is ~ 80 million pregnancies!!
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex without protection Sex without condom Sex Safe Sex
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp