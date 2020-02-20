Home Lifestyle Health

Four steps to spiritual resilience

This four-step process of awareness, attitude, vision and action is cyclical and dynamic, through which we create the world around us and it responds directly to our attitude and intention. 

In simple words, resilience is the potential of something to absorb and recover from any change to its form.

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
NEW DELHI: For many, spiritual beliefs may tremendously influence their outlook of the world, offer solace in turbulent times, or provide support from a like-minded community. These beliefs may thus contribute to resilience and well-being, and result in improved force readiness and performance.

In simple words, resilience is the potential of something to absorb and recover from any change to its form. With respect to people, it is the ability to maintain internal equilibrium, through multiple pathways, in the face of trauma, distress or disruption. 

When we consider spiritual resilience, we refer to the will of the spirit, the core of human resilience, and the foundation of maintaining this will and resilience is purity. Purity is a term that’s normally used to describe water and the natural environment, and not normally used to describe human behaviour or character.

However, from a spiritual perspective, purity is something or someone existing in its true and original state, a state unfettered, uncomplicated and unpolluted. It is also understanding the self to be an eternal spiritual being, and interacting with other people and the environment on this basis.

