Fountain of youth

Published: 12th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Collagen is known to be one of the most effective ingredients that delays ageing and related signs that appear on the face. Inatur’s latest organic range of collagen products promises to help smoothen wrinkles and fine lines, dissolve crow’s feet, plump the skin and restore radiance. While the Collagen Night Cream and Collagen Cleansing Foam even after daily application did little for us, the Collagen Serum stood out with its ability to make our skin feel glowy.

Even just a little pump made our skin appear taut and hydrated, and we wouldn’t mind adding this to our daily regimen. However, the Night Cream and the Cleansing Foam seemed very basic for its price and did a minimalistic job of moisturising and cleansing. Other products in a similar price range offer better results. Perhaps, the effects of ingredients such as collagen are visible over long usage, but for now we’ll stick to the age-old formula of drinking more water and eating healthy to maintain youthfulness.   

