Hyderabad man develops app to help patients, doctors in treatment of Myeloma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To help patients suffering from myeloma and provide the government the information on the disease, a mobile app,‘Care for Myeloma’, was launched at The Indian Myeloma Congress held at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday.

The app, developed by Uday Yanamandra, a professor at the Army Hospital in New Delhi, is also available as a website where myeloma databases of major cancer hospitals across the country, including that of NIMS, are interlinked. Based on the databases, doctors can share with the government the exact number of patients a hospital treats in a year.

Yanamandra said the app is available for both doctors and patients. It can store a patient’s entire case history, doing away with the need to carry documents everywhere they go.

In the patients' app, the health details of a person are stored in a separate window, which requires additional security verification, so as to ensure privacy. There is also a general window in the app where a patient can find information on myeloma.

The app deploys artificial intelligence and can detect if a patient uploads wrong information. “Based on the trends of the patients’ data, the AI can say if the information provided is right or wrong,” said Yanamandra. The app also alerts patients regarding the medicine they have to take, a visit to the doctor and so on.

As for the doctor’s app, they can keep track of all their patients on the app. Currently, there are 2,030 patients using the app.