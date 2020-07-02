Safe, bio-active cleaners for floor, laundry needs

By Express News Service

Are you gnawed by guilt and worry every time you mix a spoon of floor cleaner in your mop basket to clean the floor? Does it bother you when you clean your utensils with that chemical-based dishwasher?

Worry no more. Now you can buy toxin-free home cleaning products that neither dehydrate your skin nor deteriorate the environment.

Bengaluru-based sustainability-focused consumer brand The Better Home (TBH) has come up with four plant-based cleaners – floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, dish washing liquid and laundry detergent. The products are toxin-free, safe and effective against harmful bacteria and viruses.

“Most conventional cleaners contain chemicals that are harmful to humans and the environment. Urban Indian households release 21.6 billion litres of water contaminated with harsh chemical cleaners down the drain every single day,” informed Dhimant Parekh, Founder & CEO, TBH, touted as country’s first sustainability-focused consumer brand at the e-launch event on June 30.

Soft-launched in February, TBH has already sold over 21,000 bottles across India through its website (https://shop.thebetterindia.com/). “Our products contain bio-active ingredients – good microbes and enzymes, which facilitate natural cleaning action, and not the harsh industrial-grade chemicals most floor-cleaners contain. They do not contain any acids, bleeches or surfactants and have alkaline pH,” said Parekh.

“The ingredients we have used are certified by the World Health Organisation in being effective against viruses,” added TBH Co-Founder Anuradha Kedia. The cleaners come in a subscription kit that can be customised based on individual usage. The first kit comes in reusable plastic bottles; all subsequent kits contain paper pouches, which one can empty into these bottles.

“Since we began operation in February, we have prevented 15 million litres of chemical-laden water from flowing into our water bodies,” said Parekh. He further informed that in line with its commitment to saving environment, the customers are encouraged to return the empty refill pouches in the self-addressed envelopes that are sent to them.

The company offers doorstep delivery in case you wish to restock. “We have partnered with an NGO to collect the refill pouches and recycle them to ensure they don’t end up in landfills and oceans,” said Kedia.